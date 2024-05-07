Mill Mountain Theatre’s Fringe Series 2024 Production of “Cabaret”

Get ready to be transported to the vibrant world of 1930s Berlin as Mill Mountain Theatre proudly announces its upcoming production of Cabaret, running from June 5th to June 23rd on the Trinkle MainStage. Drawing inspiration from the current revival of the acclaimed musical and the recent debut of the Kit Kat Club on Broadway, this rendition of Cabaret promises to be a spellbinding theatrical experience that will leave audiences buzzing with excitement.

Since its premiere in 1966, Cabaret has captivated audiences worldwide with its provocative storyline, unforgettable characters, and show-stopping musical numbers. Set against the backdrop of a city on the brink of political turmoil, the story follows the intertwining lives of the enigmatic Emcee, the spirited Sally Bowles, and a diverse cast of characters who frequent the Kit Kat Club, a decadent haven where inhibitions are left at the door.

With its bold themes and provocative portrayal of life in pre-World War II Germany, Cabaret became a cultural and critically-acclaimed production winning numerous awards throughout it’s 58-year history. From its original Broadway production to revivals in London’s West End and beyond, “Cabaret” continues to resonate with audiences, offering a potent reminder of the power of theatre to provoke thought and stir the soul. “A perfect production for our Fringe Series here at Mill Mountain Theatre.” says Ginger Poole, the Producing Artistic Director of Mill Mountain Theatre.

“At Mill Mountain Theatre, audiences can expect a fresh interpretation of this classic musical, infused with the energy and excitement of the current Broadway revival. From the iconic songs like “Willkommen” and “Cabaret” to the hauntingly beautiful “Maybe This Time,” every moment of the production promises to be a smorgasbord for the senses, transporting audiences to a world where excitement and danger walk hand in hand,” added Poole.

Under the direction and choreography from one of our returning professionals, Héctor Flores Jr.andwith musical direction by Cindy Blevins, the cast and crew of Mill Mountain Theatre’s Cabaret are looking forward to bringing this incredible story to life. With a talented ensemble of performers, both local and NY based, and a creative team dedicated to capturing the essence of 1930s Berlin, audiences can expect a production that is visually stunning as well as emotionally resonant.

Tickets for Cabaret at Mill Mountain Theatre are on sale now, but act fast – this is one show you won’t want to miss! Whether you’re a longtime fan of the musical or experiencing it for the first time, join us for an evening of unforgettable theatre experience that will leave you wanting more. “Mill Mountain Theatre’s Fringe Series is our platform for showcasing cutting-edge and innovative productions that challenge conventions and spark meaningful conversations. It’s part of our commitment to providing diverse and thought-provoking experiences for our audiences, with Cabaret standing out as an experience living up to the Series and it’s goals.” – added Poole.

For ticket information, showtimes, and updates, visit www.millmountain.org or contact the box office at (540) 342-5740.