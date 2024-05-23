Youngkin Announces Accelerate Southwest Economic Development Initiative

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the Accelerate Southwest Initiative, which will focus on economic development, lowering the cost of living, infrastructure, and housing projects in the Southwest region. These key focus areas were continually raised during the governor’s March Southwest Virginia listening tour which embraced collaborative discussions with Southwest community leaders.

“Today, I am proud to announce our administration’s Accelerate Southwest Virginia initiative. This shared mission means we will unleash the unbounded potential of Southwest Virginia, and equip this region with the tools it needs to race forward in this next decade of economic development,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“Here in Southwest Virginia, we know that strong partnerships and a collaborative spirit are key to unleashing our potential”, said Senator Todd Pillion. “I am excited that Governor Youngkin has chosen our region as his next focus for a partnership initiative which will help accelerate the momentum we have built up in recent years.”

“Accelerate Southwest Virginia embodies the Youngkin Administration’s steadfast commitment to our region,” said Del. Terry Kilgore. “Southwest Virginia is often overlooked in Richmond. However, by being the focus of this initiative, Southwest Virginia will continue to grow and prove that it is as vital to the Commonwealth as any other region in Virginia.”

“When Governor Youngkin began his campaign for Governor he committed to helping Southwest Virginia,” said Sen. Travis Hackworth. “This initiative proves that his heart is with our people and that he cares about moving the region forward.”

“Governor Youngkin has spent a lot of time in Southwest Virginia since he was elected,” said Del. Israel O’Quinn. “Today, he has returned to announce an initiative that is going to deliver large wins for the region that will help us capitalize on the hard work our delegation has been doing.”

“I appreciate the Governor announcing the Accelerate Southwest Virginia initiative,” said Del. Will Morefield. “The priorities identified are reflective of the needs of the region and I look forward to helping the Governor achieve results.”

“With Governor Youngkin we have a Governor that understands the challenges of our region,” said Del. Jed Arnold. “I am grateful that he has followed through on his commitment to devote special attention and resources to Southwest Virginia.”