Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Awards $16,000 in Scholarships

The Roanoke Kiwanis awarded $16,000 for six scholarships to high school seniors in May of this year. Scholarships are given to applicants from the seven area high schools in which we sponsor Key Clubs – William Fleming, Patrick Henry, Cave Spring, Hidden Valley, Northside, Roanoke Catholic School, and Staunton River.

Students completed an application with a personal history, their expected field of interest for college, transcripts, and extracurricular and service activities. Applicants also provided letters of recommendation.

The Kiwanis Scholarship Committee read through all applications and scored them based on financial need, community service, and academic achievement. Six finalists were then interviewed by the committee.

Awards include the Franklin Award ($5,000) named for former Kiwanian Stu Franklin and his wife; the Henh Ly Award ($3,000) named for a Kiwanis Scholarship recipient who was tragically killed in the 2008 shootings at Virginia Tech; and four additional scholarship finalists were awarded $2,000 each. A full video of the ceremony can be viewed on the Kiwanis Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAMXrLYnzes

Emma Batty — Batty received the top award – the Stu and Margaret Franklin Scholarship of $5,000. She is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School.

Natalie Pham – Pham received the Hehn Ly Award of $3,000, she is a graduate of William Fleming High School. Pham is a 1st generation college student and plans to study bio-engineering at Virginia Tech.

Nevaeh Lambert – Lambert received a $2,000 scholarship. She is a graduate of William Fleming High School and plans to attend the University of Virginia to study forensic science.

Aiden McNulty – McNulty is a graduate of Williams Fleming High School. He received a $2,000 scholarship and plans to attend Liberty University and pursue a commercial pilot’s license.

Naylin Morales-Gabriel – Morales-Gabriel is a graduate of William Fleming High School, she received a $2,000 Kiwanis scholarship, sponsored by Pinnacle Bank Financial Partners. Morales-Gabriel plans to attend the University of Virginia to study speech pathology.

Annika Plunkett – Plunkett also received a Kiwanis scholarship of $2,000, she is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School. Plunkett plans to attend William & Mary, where she will study environmental policy.