Forest Service to Temporarily Close Roaring Run Recreation Area for Repairs

The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest will conduct work to improve the Roaring Run Recreation Area entrance on the Eastern Divide Ranger District. To safely conduct this work, the Roaring Run Recreation Area will be closed from Monday, June 3rd, through Thursday, June 27, 2024, for maintenance and repair work.

This project will provide improved public access. Work will include replacing the deteriorating timber bridge superstructure that serves as the access road to Roaring Run Recreation Area. The new bridge superstructure will be concrete pre-cast beams.

“Roaring Run is a popular recreation site, and the entrance has accumulated wear and tear over time,” said Acting District Ranger, Steve Beri. “We appreciate the patience of our community members while we take advantage of funding opportunities such as the Great American Outdoors Act to tackle necessary repairs and deferred maintenance. We look forward to welcoming all our summer guests across this new structure in June.”

Funding for this bridge replacement was provided through the Great American Outdoors Act. For additional information about the Forest Service’s implementation of the Great American Outdoors Act, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/gaoa.

For more details, or inquiries on how to volunteer to assist with recreation improvement activities, please contact the Eastern Divide Ranger District at 540-552-4641.