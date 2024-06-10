Enrichment Program Opens Eyes of Roanoke Students to Medical Careers

For six weeks every fall and spring, a group of high school students from Roanoke gather at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine to learn what it’s like to be in medical school.

They study cardiology and neuroscience and how the heart and brain work. They examine and dissect organs in the school’s anatomy lab and role-play in realistic simulations. In addition, they visit various labs in the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

The students are part of a program called Medical Discovery of Careers (MedDOCS), created at the Icahn School of Medicine and adopted at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in 2019. The program brings together students from different races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds with one thing in common: an interest in science and medicine. This fall, MedDOCS will be renamed ScholarDOCS.

“MedDOCS is designed to open these students’ eyes to the fact that they can be doctors. They can do science research. Or they can pursue a different health care career. We want to just get them excited in general,” said Alex Minor, who became involved with the program while earning a graduate degree at Icahn. Minor adapted the program and its curriculum when she started at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. “I had such a positive experience being part of the program in New York. It was so rewarding and fun to work with the kids.”

We see ourselves in them

After a slow start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has steadily grown in terms of participant interest and the number of medical students who wish to volunteer.

“It’s one of the most popular clubs here at the medical school,” said third-year student Roger Luong, who served as a coordinator this year along with classmate Shruthi Prabhakar. Medical students are mentors in the program, teaching and guiding participants.

“These kids are so young, and we see ourselves in them,” Prabhakar said. “They have the same hopes and dreams as I did. It’s cool to be part of the nurturing force behind that.”