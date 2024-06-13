Freedom Festival and Fireworks Planned for July 5 in Celebration of Independence Day

On Friday, July 5, Roanoke Parks and Recreation (PLAY Roanoke) will again host a Freedom Festival, in celebration of the Independence Day holiday. Freedom Festival will provide free, family friendly activities and live music in River’s Edge Park South starting at 5:00 PM, followed by the classic City of Roanoke fireworks display.

From 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM there will be a Music and Fun Zone in River’s Edge Park South with inflatables, trampolines, and more for the whole family to enjoy free of cost. Food vendors and a beer garden hosted by Five Points Music Sanctuary will be open as well. Admission and participation will be completely free, with food and beverage available for purchase.

In partnership with Five Points Music Sanctuary, visitors can experience 5PTS OUTDOORS @FREEDOM FEST. Enjoy free live music from The Dead Reckoning along with opening act, Creedence Clearwater Recital. Music will start at 6:00 PM and will conclude just before the fireworks display.

The Freedom Festival will end with the classic city fireworks display above River’s Edge Park, beginning at 9:30 PM. Festival goers and spectators may gather at River’s Edge Park South for easy viewing, and are encouraged to plan their travel ahead of time as there will be road closures and limited parking.