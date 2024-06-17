Explore Park To Host ‘The Great American Campout’

Whether you’re new to camping or a seasoned pro, everyone is invited to take part in The Great American Campout at Explore Park! Come celebrate this national, family-friendly event by sleeping under the stars at Explore Park on June 22nd.

This exciting event will feature a variety of activities for all ages, including a Firefly Night Hike, lawn and glow games, a DIY craft station, a 9-hole Disc Golf course, and the Wilderness Quest Geocache adventure! Not to mention plenty of stargazing, s’mores, and music by the fire. It’s the perfect opportunity to connect with nature, bond with family and friends, and create unforgettable memories.

Event details:

Check-in begins: 3pm

Departure: 11am the following day

Location: Explore Park

Space: Limited to 60 tents

Cost: $40 for one tent space (up to 4 campers per tent)

Meals: Hamburgers and hot dogs are provided for dinner

Due to limited space, advanced registration is required. Click here or call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 for event details.