Love’s adds 85 jobs in Montgomery County with new travel stop in Elliston

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 24, 2025 – Love’s Travel Stops is expanding its network in Southwestern Virginia with the addition of a new travel stop in Elliston, the company’s first store to open in 2025.

The Elliston travel stop, located off Interstate 81 at 5275 N. Fork Rd., includes an Arby’s, the area’s first Dunkin’ Donuts and a Love’s Fresh Kitchen concept with fresh food items prepared daily. Love’s is one of the largest quick service restaurant franchisees in the country.

The new store adds 85 jobs to Montgomery County, ranging from store retail operations to food service. As part of a competitive total rewards package for employees, Love’s offers access to tuition-free education and skill development for eligible full- and part-time team members through the Fuel Your Growth program in partnership with Guild.

Through the Love’s Connect app, customers can get 10-cents-off per gallon on gasoline and 15-cents-off per gallon on auto diesel, in addition to mobile deals on snacks, fresh food, drinks and other products. As a new Love’s, this location has space for EV chargers allocated to be able to quickly partner with local utility companies to install EV charging stations should there be customer demand.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,500 to Shawsville Middle School and $2,500 to Eastern Montgomery Middle School. In addition, Love’s district managers work with eligible nonprofits in their area to make donations through community grants on an annual basis.

New store facts and services include:

More than 15,000 square feet

93 truck parking spaces

85 jobs added

Love’s Fresh Kitchen

Dunkin’ Donuts and Arby’s

Nine diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT Scale

68 car parking spaces

Six RV hookups and RV dump

Dog park

Self-checkout options

About Love’s

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 656 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.