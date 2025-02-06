4 New Businesses Open in Roanoke County

This month, there were several exciting new ribbon cuttings in Roanoke County. Here’s a closer look at each new addition to our community:
- Integrity Homes Mortgage Corporation has opened a new office at 2840 Electric Road. Welcome to Cave Spring, Integrity Home Mortgage Corporation!
- Ivybrook Academy, now open in Oak Grove, offers a unique, hands-on learning experience for young minds. This private, half-day preschool serves the Roanoke Valley and beyond and is currently enrolling!
- Running Latte a local coffee company located on Electric Road, is serving up delicious coffee for our on-the-go community. Stop by for an espresso, batch brew, or their signature latte!
- Align Neurology the first headache clinic of its kind in the Roanoke Valley, is redefining neurological care. They combine medical diagnosis and treatment with therapeutic benefits. Visit Align at 4521 Brambleton Ave, Suite 205.