Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Breaks Records at Valley of the Sun

After a winter of rain and snow in Roanoke, Virginia, there was no better time to escape to Arizona for the season opener. Much like Major League Baseball’s Spring Training—where teams fine-tune their game in the Cactus League—the Valley of the Sun Stage Race serves as a seasonal reset. It’s a chance to dial in time trial equipment, put winter training to the test, and embrace the energy of a new season under the warmth of the desert sun.

This year’s event was particularly special, as Emily Ehrlich made history, becoming the first rider in 33 years to win four consecutive GC titles at Valley of the Sun. The only other rider to come close was Geneviève Jeanson, who claimed three in a row from 2001 to 2003.

Over the years, the team has now secured the general classification a remarkable nine times. Emily’s dominant time trial victory set the tone for the weekend, with Marlies Mejías securing third place and newcomer Anna Hicks making an impressive debut, finishing fourth in her first-ever TT.

“Joining Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 I was excited by the support and opportunities in the time trial. For VOS I was able to race on a TT bike for the first time thanks to the support from Felt and the team. I was able to surprise myself with a 4th place finish and am excited to continue progressing in this area. The road race was an exciting day for the team.” Commented Anna Hicks.

“Our teamwork was flawless despite this being our first race together. Racing for such a strong team is very exciting. The trust I have in my teammates allowed me to leave everything out there to set them up for success. It was so exciting to celebrate at the finish line knowing we accomplished our goal.”

The road race was a true showcase of teamwork, culminating in a hard-fought victory for Marlies Mejías. In the criterium, newly signed 2024 Olympian Olivia Cummins delivered a strong second-place finish, with Marlies rounding out the podium in third.

When the desert dust settled, Emily secured the overall GC victory, with Marlies moving into second place, thanks to stellar teamwork from Olivia Cummins, Anna Hicks, Bethany Matsick, Ella Sabo, and Anika Brants—a fantastic way to launch the season and a testament to the dedication and hard work put in over the winter months.

A strong support crew was essential in making this week a success, with Shelley Olds, Adrian Hedderman, Sabrina Jones, and Zach Gregg providing expert guidance and support.

With the first race in the books, they’re looking ahead to an exciting season. Arizona set the stage—now it’s time to build on this momentum!