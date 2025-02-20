back to top
Giving Day continues through noon ET

Hokies step up on Giving Day each year. Photo by Travis Carr for Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech’s Giving Day has become a powerful tradition that brings Hokies together to make a lasting impact. Since 2018, Hokie Nation has rallied together with students, alumni, family, and friends to strengthen the university and the community it serves.

Since 2018, Virginia Tech’s Giving Day has become more than a 24-hour celebration of Hokie pride — it is now a defining tradition that embodies what it means to be a Hokie, and a reflection of the community’s spirit.

It is a day dedicated to giving back, strengthening communities, and making a lasting impact in the spirit of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve).

Hokies around the world once again wil have 24 hours to rise to the challenge and see what they can accomplish by working together. Giving Day kicked off yesterday and continues through noon today.

While Giving Day rallies Hokie Nation to step up and support Virginia Tech’s colleges, funds, and programs, its impact can be felt throughout the year. The generosity of alumni, family, and friends fuels meaningful progress across the university and its global communities.

For students like Jackson Whiteman, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering and president of public relations for the Student Alumni Association, Giving Day is a chance to support causes they are passionate about.

Jackson Whiteman, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering and president of public relations for the Student Alumni Association. Photo courtesy of Jackson Whiteman.

“Virginia Tech has given me many opportunities to do what I want to do,” he said. “Giving Day is a way for me to give back to the university I love and contribute to its progress.”

As a member of several student organizations, including a design team dedicated to building a solar-powered vehicle, Jackson appreciates how the event helps the university support its students.

“I enjoy seeing how Virginia Tech advances in terms of academic excellence and sets students up for success,” he said.

For Jackson, Giving Day is about investing in the future of the university and ensuring students like him have access to resources and opportunities that enable them to innovate, lead, and give back.

Here are stories of what Hokies like Jackson make possible every day:

It’s not too late to join in. Become an ambassador, participate in today’s challenges, and make a Giving Day gift at givingday.vt.edu.

– By Dacota Liska

Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Breaks Records at Valley of the Sun

