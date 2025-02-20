Giving Day continues through noon ET

Since 2018, Virginia Tech’s Giving Day has become more than a 24-hour celebration of Hokie pride — it is now a defining tradition that embodies what it means to be a Hokie, and a reflection of the community’s spirit.

It is a day dedicated to giving back, strengthening communities, and making a lasting impact in the spirit of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve).

Hokies around the world once again wil have 24 hours to rise to the challenge and see what they can accomplish by working together. Giving Day kicked off yesterday and continues through noon today.

While Giving Day rallies Hokie Nation to step up and support Virginia Tech’s colleges, funds, and programs, its impact can be felt throughout the year. The generosity of alumni, family, and friends fuels meaningful progress across the university and its global communities.

For students like Jackson Whiteman, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering and president of public relations for the Student Alumni Association, Giving Day is a chance to support causes they are passionate about.