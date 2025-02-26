APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN FOR 77th CAMP WOODS & WILDLIFE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Applications are now open for the 77th annual Camp Woods & Wildlife to be held June 16-20 at the Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center near Appomattox. Hosted by the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF), the camp offers an action-packed week for approximately 60 youth campers. The deadline for applications is April 11.

Camp Woods & Wildlife is an immersive camp experience made possible through support and cooperation from partner conservation agencies, organizations and businesses. Classes led by natural resource professionals cover a wide variety of topics including wildlife habitat, tree identification, forest ecology, invasive species, careers in natural resources and environmental protection. Campers engage in classroom learning and outdoor activities held in Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, Virginia’s largest state forest.

The camp concludes with the camper favorite “lumberjack contest,” which consists of several team and individual competition events including crosscut, bow sawing and the log toss. Financial sponsorship is generously provided by a host of natural resource partners. As a result, every camper selected to attend receives a scholarship and pays only $95 to participate in the week-long residential camp.

“Camp courses are taught by natural resource professionals from DOF and several of our partners, with a mix of classroom and outdoor exploratory activities to ensure a balance of learning and skill building,” said Conservation Education Coordinator and Camp Coordinator Ellen Powell. “Our goal is to expose campers to the wide range of careers in natural resources and inspire tomorrow’s foresters, wildlife biologists and ecologists.”

Applicants must be Virginia residents 13-16 years old in good academic standing with an interest in natural resources, who haven’t attended this camp before. Please note: A non-relative adult, familiar with the student’s interests, must complete the nominator section and submit the application by April 11. Visit the Camp Woods & Wildlife page on the DOF website to learn more.