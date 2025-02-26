Goodbye Snow, Hello Potholes: The One Pothole Pitfall Drivers Can Control and Tips to Avoid Seasonal Tire Troubles

RICHMOND, VA (February 26, 2025) – It’s that time of year, when potholes litter our roadways and, in many cases, hit our wallets hard. Americans spend billions of dollars every year to repair damages caused by potholes, with an average price tag of almost $600 per repair.

With the active winter we’ve had in Virginia this year, potholes could be springing up in many spots where drivers haven’t seen them before. Potholes are caused by moisture running down into pavement cracks and freezing and expanding and then thawing and collapsing under the weight of vehicles, leaving a dip in the road. Road plowing, like we saw numerous times this winter with several different snow and ice storms, can also further weaken cracked or broken sections of concrete or asphalt.

Drivers can do one important thing right now to minimize the risk of requiring a tow if they hit a pothole and tire damage disables the vehicle – check the trunk to make sure they have a useable spare.

“In 2024, there were more than 5,300 AAA Members, just in AAA Mid-Atlantic territory in Virginia alone, who had tire troubles requiring a tow because they did not have a useable spare,” says Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson for Virginia. “While drivers can’t always avoid a pothole, having a useable spare may help them avoid additional inconvenience and expense of dealing with a tow.”

While the desire for any call is always a quick fix at the roadside, AAA Emergency Rescue data indicates that last year, almost 30% of all tire-related calls to AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia resulted in the need for a tow – sometimes it was because there was no useable spare in the vehicle.

Many new cars do not come with spare tires, so it is critical that drivers check to make sure they have the additional road-ready tire before they find themselves in need.

Is Your Tow and the Damage Caused by Potholes Covered by Insurance?

Maybe. Maybe not. Typically, a flat tire is not covered by insurance because it is considered basic wear and tear. But, a blowout caused by a pothole, the tow and additional damages to your vehicle may be covered…depending on your level of coverage.

“This is a costly lesson learned too late by many motorists,” says Dean. “Drivers who opt for minimum coverage may find themselves paying a steep price when it comes to potholes.”

A previous AAA survey found that 1 in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. In addition to tires, damage caused by potholes may include dented rims, damaged wheels, dislodged wheel weights, displaced struts, dislocated shock absorbers, damaged exhaust systems, misaligned steering systems and ruptured ball joints.

AAA urges all vehicle owners to talk to their insurance advisors in advance of a pothole problem to ensure they are adequately covered, should the need arise.

Avoiding Potholes

Of course, the best way to prevent pothole damage or tire troubles that might require a tow is to avoid potholes altogether.

AAA offers the following tips for avoiding potholes/minimizing damage:

Beware of Puddles – Puddles are often potholes in disguise.

Look Ahead – Make a point of scanning the road ahead for potholes. An alert driver is more likely to have time to avoid a pothole.

Increase Following Distance – This will give you additional time to avoid potholes otherwise hidden by the vehicle in front of you.

Limit Distractions – Avoiding a pothole is much easier if you are paying attention to the road ahead.

Slow Down – Slowing down will increase the chance of avoiding a pothole, and if a pothole cannot be avoided, reduced speed will likely mean reduced damage.

Inspect Tires – Make sure tires are properly inflated and have a healthy tread. Tires that are not road-ready are at greater risk of a blowout or flat.

Take Care of Your Spare – Check your trunk. Many newer cars do not have spare tires or the spare is unusable, causing greater inconvenience to drivers and their passengers in the event of a flat.

Don’t Ignore Noises/Vibrations – A hard pothole impact can dislodge wheel weights, damage the tire or wheel and even break suspension components. Any unusual noises after a pothole hit should be inspected immediately.

Need to report a pothole? The Virginia Department of Transportation has an online submission The Virginia Department of Transportation has an online submission page , or drivers (who are safely parked as it’s illegal to have your phone in hand in Virginia) can call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623).