Interactive art exhibit ‘Carving out Creativity’ comes to Roanoke, Blacksburg, and Alexandria

A new Virginia Tech art installation invites people into a multisensory experience simultaneously with others across Virginia.

The work is the result of a vast array of university expertise harnessing both cutting-edge technology and innovative artistry, but its foundation is perhaps as timeless as it is simplistic.

“This is a very complex project, but it really just boils down to bringing people together,” said Lisa McNair, deputy director of Virginia Tech’s Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT). “It’s human connection forged from arts-based scholarship and technology-based research.”

“Carving out Creativity” invites visitors to see and touch a stone sculpture as well as a virtual representation of a sculpture in a different location. It provides a tactile experience, allowing visitors to “feel” observers at other locations while at the same time experiencing visual and auditory representations of the artists’ brain activity during the sculpture’s creation.

“It’s one thing to just look at data and statistics and even art, but it’s a whole other experience to see it, hear it, and feel it happening around you,” said McNair, a professor of engineering education. “And to touch it and also feel it being touched from somewhere else, that’s experiencing art and technology in a very different way than most of us are used to.”

The installation arrives as Virginia Tech celebrates its interwoven connectivity across distance with the grand opening of its new academic building in Alexandria on Feb. 28. The building will host one of the installation’s four displays. Other Virginia locations include:

Supported jointly by ICAT and the Innovation Campus through a Science, Engineering, Arts, and Design grant, “Carving out Creativity” grew out of a desire to illustrate the interconnected nature of Virginia Tech’s campuses, according to the institute’s executive director, Ben Knapp. Working with the former chief operating officer of the Innovation Campus, Ken Smith, a call for project proposals went out. “Carving out Creativity” was selected because of its creative approach in connecting locations as well as its proposed investigation of brain connectivity via electroencephalography (EEG) technology.

“The beautiful thing about this project is that it showcases, using an array of different technologies, interaction through the sense of touch across the communities of Virginia Tech. Simultaneously the project shows, through the measurement of brain waves [the EEG], how the ancient practice of sculpting connects people together,” Knapp said. “So it is both the tactile experience and the underlying brain activity – that connect when we work together.”