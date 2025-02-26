Virginia Cooperative Extension agents honored for Hurricane Helene response

The Virginia Agribusiness Council has recognized the dedicated service of Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) agents in the wake of Hurricane Helene with the 2025 Land Grant University Award. The award acknowledges agents from the 21 counties of Extension’s Southwest District for their extraordinary leadership and tireless efforts to help their communities recover help their communities recover from the hurricane’s devastation.

The recognition came as a surprise for the 450 people attending Virginia Cooperative Extension’s recent winter conference at the Inn at Virginia Tech.

Jim Riddell, a retired Extension leader and longtime agent, took the podium under the guise of sharing an account of Extension’s history. Instead, Riddell, who is also vice president of the Virginia Agribusiness Council’s board of directors, presented the agents with the Land Grant University Award.

“It’s been a terrible time for families, farmers, and your communities — but Virginia Cooperative Extension was there,” Riddell said. “You mounted an all-hands-on-deck effort to help. Your people, your farmers, your community — they will never, ever forget you for this. I’ve never been prouder to say I was an Extension agent.”

As he called the Southwest District agents to the stage to receive the award, the audience gave them a standing ovation. Grayson County Extension Agent Kevin Spurlin said he was overcome with emotion.

“The emotions came from knowing that the Southwest Virginia Extension agents responded to the crisis not for recognition, but because our communities needed us,” Spurlin said. “We were there helping our clients who are also our neighbors, family, and friends. We expended so much of ourselves over the last four months, and all of that came out during the awards presentation.”