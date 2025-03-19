Attorney General Jason Miyares Leads 26-State Coalition Against Tren de Aragua

RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are co-leading 24 other state attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, urging the court to lift a nationwide restraining order that is preventing the immediate deportation of violent noncitizen Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members.

TdA—one of the most dangerous transnational criminal organizations in the world—has infiltrated communities across the country, including Virginia. The gang is responsible for brutal crimes, including murders, kidnappings, extortion, and human, drug, and weapons trafficking. Despite this clear threat, a single federal judge issued a sweeping order blocking the removal of noncitizen TdA members, including those already in federal custody.

“The core duty of government is to protect its citizens. The President, acting within his constitutional and statutory authority, did just that by ordering the removal of TdA gang members who have no legal right to be in this country and pose a direct threat to Americans’ safety. TdA is a violent transnational criminal organization responsible for heinous crimes across the United States. The law is clear, and so is our position,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The coalition argues that allowing the temporary restraining order to stand undermines public safety and national security, placing American lives at risk. The President’s executive order is grounded in clear constitutional and statutory authority to remove TdA members, and the states assert that the district court overstepped its bounds by issuing a restraining order without fully considering the Executive Branch’s compelling interest in national security—in fact, without any briefing from the federal government at all.

Attorney General Miyares remains committed to ensuring that violent transnational gangs do not gain a foothold in Virginia. Last week, his office announced an alliance with the Virginia Homeland Security Task Force (VHSTF), an interagency coalition of local, state, and federal authorities dedicated to combating transnational organized crime. In just over two weeks, task force members have arrested more than 200 violent criminals, including six known TdA affiliates. The Commonwealth of Virginia will continue to stand with its local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to defend the rule of law and safeguard the people of Virginia.

The following states joined Virginia and South Carolina’s coalition: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read the brief here.