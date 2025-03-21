Pamplin Park to Host 160th Breakthrough Battle Weekend

Petersburg, Va. – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is holding a 160th Breakthrough Battle Anniversary event on March 29-30, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

At 4:40 a.m. April 2, 1865, some 14,000 Union soldiers moved forward in the chilly gloom toward the Confederate fortifications six miles southwest of Petersburg. Less than an hour later, the American flag flew over the Confederate line following one of the most important battles of the entire Civil War. This engagement led directly to the evacuation of both Petersburg and Richmond. One week later, Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House and our nation began the long process of reconciliation.

The Park is hosting a full weekend schedule of activities and programs for walk-in visitors. Attendees will have the opportunity to drill with the troops, see artillery and infantry demonstrations with Civil War reenactors who will fire muskets and cannons. Visitors can experience a “Defend the Works” reenactment program, on the actual Breakthrough Battlefield with reenactors and artillery providing all of the sights and sounds of battle.

Additional programming focuses on a presentation by author and historian Edwin P. Rutan II who will present “High-Bounty Men in the Army of the Potomac.” Rutan will discuss these often disparaged and misunderstood soldiers who joined the Union Army in the later days of the Civil War. Edwin P. Rutan II is a retired attorney with a lifelong passion for American history. After a legal career, Ed transitioned into historical writing, focusing on the Civil War. His work combines rigorous scholarship with a storyteller’s flair, engaging readers with compelling narratives and fresh perspectives on America’s past. His latest book, “High-Bounty Men in the Army of the Potomac: Reclaiming Their Honor”, showcases his meticulous research and deep understanding of military history.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to join a guided tour of the Breakthrough Battlefield, where attendees can walk in the footsteps of soldiers from the April 2, 1865 battle.

Throughout the weekend park visitors can tour military encampments near the battlefield and explore the historic Tudor Hall Plantation, which features dwellings and stories of the enslaved, a kitchen, barns, live animals and Tudor Hall.

These programs are included with park admission. Daily admission for adults is $15, seniors (65+) and Military w/ID $12.00, children (6-12) $8, and children under 6 free. This event is sponsored by Bank of Southside Virginia.

A separately ticketed special 160th Breakthrough Battle Anniversary “Beginning of the End” caravan tour, will take place on Wednesday, April 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tour attendees will start by touring the Breakthrough Battlefield and then follow the unfolding fight at other locations being; Edge Hill, Fort Gregg, General A. P. Hill’s death site and Sutherland Station, where attendees will hear moving stories at each location.

Attendees will arrive and depart from the Park’s Education Center located at 6523 Duncan Road, Petersburg, VA 23803 and carpools are highly encouraged.

Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes as there will be a series of walks in-between driving to the sites. Guests are also encouraged to pack a bottle of water and a snack while traveling through Dinwiddie County.

This event will be rain or shine, and guests are encouraged to dress accordingly. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Visit pamplinpark.org to register for the tour online. Pricing is $25 per person. Payments can also be made by calling the park at (804) 861-2408.