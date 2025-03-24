Virginia Tech Carilion Medical Students Celebrate Match Day in Roanoke

The red carpet was rolled out, the marquee lights glowed, and the cameras flashed as the Class of 2025 at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM) celebrated the most anticipated premiere of their careers — Match Day. With a theme worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster, students took center stage on March 21 at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke to announce their next steps among throngs of cheering classmates, faculty, family and friends.

As the clock turned to noon, students tore open their envelopes — delivered as part of the National Residency Matching Program (NRMP) — and read their tickets to residency programs across the country. The room erupted in cheers, applause, and even a few happy tears as the future doctors discovered where their next chapters would unfold.

One hundred percent of the Class of 2025 secured a residency. According to the NRMP, 52,498 applicants registered for the 2025 Main Residency Match, a 4.1 percent increase over the previous year and the most ever. The national match rate for seniors getting a medical doctor degree was 94.3 percent.

“We have known for four years that these students are stars, and to see the success they have achieved in the Match process is testament to all their hard work,” said Lee Learman, dean of the medical school. “I couldn’t be prouder of our students and all they have accomplished. I’m excited to see them take the next step in their careers and to envision the positive impacts they will make to their patients and residency programs.”