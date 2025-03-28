Bridgewater Marina Announces New Boat Club at Smith Mountain Lake

Bridgewater Marina, the trusted name in boat rentals at Smith Mountain Lake for more than 35 years, today announced it has launched Bridgewater Boat Club. This highly anticipated membership program offers an easy and cost-effective way to enjoy high-end boating without the responsibilities of ownership.

“Our customers have been asking for this for years,” said Ryan Waters, partner at Bridgewater Marina. “We’ve always been committed to providing the best boating experience at Smith Mountain Lake, and the new Bridgewater Boat Club is a natural extension of that mission. Now, members can enjoy the lake in premium boats, with flexible reservations and none of the hassles of ownership.”

Bridgewater Boat Club is designed to make boating effortless, Waters said. Members can book unlimited reservations and hold up to four future dates at a time, with a maximum of two on weekends or holidays.

In season, reservations are available in five-hour time slots, either from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or 3-8 p.m., ensuring flexibility to fit any schedule. Off-season slots are four hours. For spontaneous outings, impulse reservations can be made between 16 and 2 hours before departure, subject to availability.

“We know that plans can change, and sometimes you just want to get out on the water at the last minute,” Waters said. “That’s why we built in the ability for impulse reservations, so members can take advantage of a beautiful day whenever they feel like it.”

In addition, members who opt for Fleet Access Add-on can secure extra rental boats on a call-ahead basis after 12:30 p.m. Unlimited training sessions are also included.

“We want to make boating as easy as possible for our members,” Waters added. “That means offering one-on-one training so everyone feels safe and ready to have fun. Plus, we take care of all the maintenance and storage so they can just show up and enjoy the lake.”

Bridgewater Boat Club members gain access to a diverse fleet of high-quality watercraft, including luxury tritoons and versatile deck boats from Starcraft, premium Mastercraft surf boats and fun-filled SeaDoos.

Membership options are structured to fit different boating preferences and include three tiers: Tritoon Only, Full Access (tritoons and deck boats) and Full Access + Mastercraft (including surf boats). Each membership requires an initial entry fee followed by low monthly dues, providing an affordable alternative to traditional boat ownership.

“Our fleet is made up of some of the best boats on the market,” Waters said. “Whether you’re looking for a relaxing cruise, a family outing or an action-packed day of wake surfing, we’ve got a membership option that fits your needs.”

To learn more or secure a membership, visit boatclub.bwmarina.com, call 540-721-1639 or stop by Bridgewater Marina at Bridgewater Plaza.