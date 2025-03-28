ROBERT L. MARONIC: Tesla Terrorists Should Do Hard Time In Prison

There are presently only five Tesla dealerships in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The closest one to Roanoke is located in Richmond, which is 189 miles away via interstates 81 and 64. However, there are six Tesla dealerships in North Carolina with the closest one in High Point, which is only 106 miles from Roanoke via route 220 and NC-68.

Fortunately, in the Roanoke area, Tesla has at least eight “Tesla Destination Chargers” or “Tesla Supercharger Stations,” according to a Google search.

So, the likelihood of any Tesla terrorism occurring close to Roanoke, Virginia is rather remote, hopefully in the near future. However, individual Tesla owners, who either reside or are traveling to or through Roanoke, are still at risk of confronting Tesla terrorists while parked at a charging station or just having your car parked, while visiting a friend’s or relative’s house or local business.

My only personal concern includes one of my Afghan-American Lyft drivers, who drives a comfortable silver Tesla Model 3, and frequently stops at many of the various charging stations numerous times per week. Hopefully, Tesla terrorism will never occur if I am ever sitting in his back seat while waiting on a charge.

Karol Markowicz commented in the New York Post on March 19, “Tesla dealerships are being firebombed and shot at, while Tesla vehicles are vandalized and their owners assaulted.” She added, “The multiple attacks on Teslas aren’t mere vandalism. This is terrorism [my emphasis] exactly as the dictionary describes it: “The unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.”

Tessa terrorism has been occurring because Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, a senior advisor to the president of the U.S., and the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in order to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse in the federal budget, is the target of their wrath.

President Trump created DOGE to significantly decrease our $36.6 trillion national debt and prevent the U.S. from going into bankruptcy. It should also be noted that Musk was the biggest financial contributor to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, with contributions of $277 million.

The far left’s hatred of Musk is so bad that these sociopaths are also doxxing existing Tesla owners, exposing their addresses, telephone numbers, and other highly personal information on the internet.

I sincerely wonder if a five-year minimum mandatory sentence is serious enough for these Tesla terrorists. Markowicz easily answered my question by stating, “Five years is a good start — but it’s not enough. This kind of antisocial political barbarity is utterly unacceptable in a free country.”

I suggest giving them fifteen years of hard labor, at a minimum, without parole. These criminal acts against Tesla dealerships and their vehicles are not mundane arson and vandalism. They are terrorism, and these anarchists need to be stopped and severely punished.

Recent Tesla terrorism, especially in Oregon, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, South Carolina, and five other states, is being caused by far-left extremists and fanatical Democrats, which is highly reminiscent of the Weather Underground (1969 to 1977) and other radical leftist groups, who advocate violence in opposition to Elon Musk.

As of March 22, there have already been “at least 80 reported cases of vandalism or arson of Tesla vehicles,” including a deranged man who deliberately rammed his four-wheeled ATV into parked Teslas in Texarkana, Texas, on March 25.

Unfortunately, these terrorists have been highly influenced by such defamatory comments from former far-left, incompetent, and censured Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman, among others, who called Musk on March 21 a “thief,” “incompetent” and “Nazi.”

Bowman’s former Democratic colleagues in both the House of Representatives and Senate have been completely complacent, reticent and utterly apathetic about the Tesla terrorism. These include four notable and highly influential Democrats: Congresswoman Alexandria Occasio-Cortes (D-NY), former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

All four of these Democratic Congressional leaders have given their heartless, tacit, de facto approval of Tesla terrorism in both the U.S. and Ontario, Canada.

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota has been even worse because he has taken public delight in the year-to-date decline of Tesla’s stock (41.4%), although “more than 1 million Minnesotans own Tesla shares in their retirement funds.”

Oh, that is really “brilliant,” Governor Walz. It is painfully obvious that he is clearly not the brightest governor in the National Governors Association.

As of March 20, there has only been one sane Democratic exception, who has condemned Tesla terrorism. Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) has “urged his colleagues to condemn the Tesla vandalism in an X posting.” So far, no other high-ranking national Democrat has publicly agreed with him. At least Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called the fire bombings and terrorism both “outrageous” and “absurd.” He added that “nobody has the right to engage in any form of violence, period.” Both these men should be highly commended.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stated on March 20, “‘Let this be a warning: If you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.’” I fully agree.

A few hours later on Truth Social, President Trump stated, “‘People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders [my emphasis].’” I fully agree.

Anybody in the U.S. who is ungrateful that Elon Musk heads DOGE is a financial lunatic. He is trying to prevent the United States from going into bankruptcy and having the U.S. dollar not being the world’s reserve currency.

It is ironic that most Tesla buyers in the past have been politically left out of the center. However, that does not matter to these far-left violent fanatics and anarchists destroying Tesla dealerships and defacing Teslas with swastikas.

That is because the far-left Congressional Democrats simply are in the political wilderness, according to Douglas Murray, with neither a messenger nor a message since Kamala Harris’ defeat on November 5, 2024; they are not only without a condemnatory message about Tesla terrorism but also such issues as the national debt, twelve million illegal aliens, fentanyl, sex trafficking, inflation, Taiwan, Ukraine and campus antisemitism, which are all huge worries for their party in the upcoming 2026 Congressional midterm elections.

The Democratic party is essentially leaderless, rudderless, and clueless on how to prevent the U.S. from going into bankruptcy, and burning Tesla dealerships or damaging vehicles is not going to solve our nation’s national debt.

Robert L. Maronic