Nighttime Lane, Ramp Closures on I-81 Near Salem Set for April 4–5 & 11–12

The Roanoke Star
March 31, 2025

The largely two-lane (single direction) road is the site of more than 2,000 crashes per year due to a lack of capacity and terrain hazards.

SALEM – As part of the Interstate 81 widening project in Roanoke County near Salem, nighttime lane and ramp closures are scheduled during nighttime hours in early April, so barrier wall can be moved and traffic shifted at the bridge over Route 311 at exit 140.

Weather permitting, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 4, northbound I-81 will be reduced to one lane between mile markers 139 and 141 until approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 5. During this lane closure, the off ramp from northbound I-81 onto Route 311 at exit 140 and the on ramp from Route 311 onto northbound I-81 will be closed.

The same lane and ramp closures are planned for the following week on southbound I-81. Weather permitting, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 11, southbound I-81 will be reduced to one lane between mile markers 139 and 141 until approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 12. During this lane closure, the ramp from southbound I-81 onto Route 311 at exit 140 and the ramp from Route 311 onto southbound I-81 also will be closed.

In the event of weather or other schedule changes, the lane and ramp closures will be rescheduled for another Friday night into Saturday morning outside of holiday travel weekends.

Once the barrier wall has been moved, I-81 traffic will be shifted into a new pattern at the bridge. Two lanes of traffic will continue to be open in the work zone, but motorists will be traveling on a different portion of roadway on the left side of the road. There will be a wide left shoulder and a narrow right shoulder after the traffic switch.

To get the latest traffic information, visit www.511Virginia.org.

