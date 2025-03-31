Study Shows Frustration Impacts Performance of Search and Rescue Dogs

Search and rescue dogs are heroes in fur coats, using their incredible sense of smell to find lost hikers, disaster victims, and missing people. But a new study suggests that these life-saving dogs may face an unexpected obstacle: frustration.
Researchers at Virginia Tech found that frustration significantly impacts search and rescue dogs’ ability to perform search tasks effectively. In a study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science, they reported that when the dogs experience frustration — such as blocked access to a reward or an unfulfilled expectation — they are slower to complete their searches and more prone to errors.
The study was led by Sally Dickinson, a Ph.D. student in the School of Animal Sciences who is also a career firefighter/paramedic and canine search and rescue handler and trainer of more than 20 years. As a handler for Virginia Task Force 1 and training officer for the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association, Dickinson and her dogs have been deployed for searches in locations from Northern Virginia to central Asia.
“Over the course of my career, I faced questions about working dogs that neither practice nor science could answer,” Dickinson said. “I decided to search for answers through my Ph.D. program. My goal is to deliver research-based, practical information that handlers can use.”
The impact of frustration vs. exercise
Search and resuce dogs are trained to work in high-pressure environments, from collapsed buildings to dense forests. While they are known for their endurance and focus, Dickinson wanted to know how different types of stress — both physical and psychological — affect their performance.
To test this, she enlisted a dozen dogs and their handlers to participate in three activities. The dogs wore special collars to track heart rate and heart rate variability – key indicators of exertion and stress. Researchers also recorded the dogs’ search accuracy and speed in locating a target odor and surveyed the dogs’ handlers on their behaviors.
In the first activity, the dogs rested under normal, quiet conditions for 10 minutes. In the second “frustration activity,” handlers teased the dogs with an unattainable toy, withheld their attention, and then led the dog to complete a search. In the third exercise, the handlers led the dogs through a moderate workout before completing the search.
The results showed:
- After experiencing frustration, search dogs took significantly longer to indicate they found their search targets.
- The dogs made more errors after the frustration activity.
- Frustration increased the dogs’ heart rate and decreased their heart rate variability, indicating a higher level of stress and reduced ability to recover.
- Physical exertion caused increased heart rate but did not change heart rate variability, indicating no significant stress response to exercise.
A new approach to training
Dickinson says the information is valuable for search and rescue (SAR) handlers, many of whom rely on longstanding training methods that use frustration as a tool to build dogs’ perseverance.
“We often think of frustration as a motivator, but our findings show that it can backfire, slowing dogs down and increasing errors,” Dickinson said. “For SAR teams, where every second counts, that’s a serious concern.”
Erica Feuerbacher, associate professor of applied animal behavior and welfare who is Dickinson’s advisor and co-author, said the research offers helpful insights that can be applied to all working dogs.
“Sally brings a unique perspective as a skilled working dog handler that drives her research and enables her to uncover key performance and welfare challenges,” Feuerbacher said. “Her results can help improve how we train and manage working dogs, not only so they are more effective in their jobs, but also so that they have better overall welfare while they perform those jobs.”
Dickinson hopes the study will encourage handlers to take a closer look at how frustration affects their dogs – not just in training but also in real-world deployments – and consider alternative approaches that keep dogs engaged without the negative effects of frustration. Handlers may need to focus more on stress management and positive reinforcement.
“The whole crux of this research is the welfare of the working dog,” she said. “These dogs don’t get to choose their careers — we conscript them into service. It’s our responsibility to make their work as stress-free and enjoyable as possible.”
