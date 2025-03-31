Study Shows Frustration Impacts Performance of Search and Rescue Dogs

Search and rescue dogs are heroes in fur coats, using their incredible sense of smell to find lost hikers, disaster victims, and missing people. But a new study suggests that these life-saving dogs may face an unexpected obstacle: frustration.

Researchers at Virginia Tech found that frustration significantly impacts search and rescue dogs’ ability to perform search tasks effectively. In a study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science, they reported that when the dogs experience frustration — such as blocked access to a reward or an unfulfilled expectation — they are slower to complete their searches and more prone to errors.

The study was led by Sally Dickinson, a Ph.D. student in the School of Animal Sciences who is also a career firefighter/paramedic and canine search and rescue handler and trainer of more than 20 years. As a handler for Virginia Task Force 1 and training officer for the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association, Dickinson and her dogs have been deployed for searches in locations from Northern Virginia to central Asia.

“Over the course of my career, I faced questions about working dogs that neither practice nor science could answer,” Dickinson said. “I decided to search for answers through my Ph.D. program. My goal is to deliver research-based, practical information that handlers can use.”