Osprey 10K and 5K Return to Smith Mountain Lake State Park April 26

Smith Mountain Lake State Park will once again welcome runners and walkers for the Osprey 10K Run / 5K Run-Walk on Saturday, April 26, at 9 a.m. This eighth-annual event offers participants the opportunity to enjoy beautiful lakeside views while challenging themselves on the park’s scenic roadways.

The Osprey 10K Run / 5K Run-Walk is a USA Track & Field-sanctioned event, and prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in all age groups.

Participants are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. Race registration includes a commemorative race T-shirt and post-race refreshments. Shirts are only guaranteed for registrations received by April 12.

Spectators are welcome to cheer on participants and explore the park’s many amenities, including picnic areas, hiking trails and special Earth Day programming.

The Osprey 10K Run / 5K Run-Walk is sponsored by the Friends of Smith Mountain Lake State Park, a volunteer 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting the use, enjoyment and appreciation of the park. All race proceeds will benefit the FSMLSP and park programming.

For more information, please call 540-297-6066 or go to virginiastateparks.gov/events.