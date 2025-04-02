Virginia Tech dominates 2025 ASCE Student Symposium

The Hokies had a stellar weekend at the 2025 Virginias ASCE Student Symposium, hosted at West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech). Undergraduate students in civil and environmental engineering secured top finishes in nearly every competition they entered.

Surveying Competition: Virginia Tech’s Surveying Team took home first place, demonstrating precision and expertise in field measurements and mapping techniques. Students were required to use standard field equipment to solve common problems encountered in industry.

Sustainability Competition: The Sustainable Solutions Team also secured first place for their innovative approach to environmentally conscious civil engineering practices.

Marr Technical Paper Competition: In the prestigious Marr Technical Paper Competition, Andrew Donaldson, a senior from Midlothian, Virginia, earned first place.

Concrete Canoe Competition: The Concrete Canoe Team continued Virginia Tech’s tradition of excellence, sweeping all competition categories:

First place – Project proposal

First place – Technical presentation

First place – Paddling

First place – Final product prototype

First place overall

Steel Bridge Competition: Virginia Tech’s Steel Bridge Team showcased their technical innovation, efficiency, and precision in structural design and construction.

First place – Aesthetics

First place – Lightness

First place – Construction speed

First place – Stiffness

First place – Cost estimate

First place – Economy

First place – Efficiency

First place overall

Looking ahead to nationals

With outstanding performances across the board, Virginia Tech now sets its sights on the American Society of Civil Engineering Student Championships at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, in June. The steel bridge team will head to the Student Steel Bridge National Competition Finals at Iowa State University at the end of May. The Hokies will compete against the best civil engineering programs in the country, continuing their legacy of excellence.

By Courtney Sakry