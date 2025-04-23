Roanoke Med Student Finds Purpose in Running and Medicine

As a medical student at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Varun Mishra has spent three years immersed in a world of rigorous study, long hospital shifts, and clinical challenges. But in the mornings before donning his white coat, he laces up his running shoes. In the evenings when most would be crashing out, he is often just getting started.

To Mishra, running isn’t just a sport. It’s a discipline that shapes how he trains for both races and life as a future physician.

“I was not very good at running at first,” he said. “But I really enjoyed it. Over time, it became something more than exercise. It became a foundation for connection, mental clarity, and discipline.”

Originally from Maryland, Mishra attended Johns Hopkins University, where he joined the club running team and began coaching peers. That’s when running became more than a passion — it became a purpose.

Now in his third year of medical school, Mishra has continued to train and race at a high level even while balancing the demands of his studies. In addition to lowering his personal best times, Mishra set a goal to average 10 miles per day for more than a year, logging more than 3,700 miles.

“I had these personal goals when I started med school,” he said. “One was to run all three U.S. major marathons while I was still a student. So far, I’ve done Boston, New York, and I’m heading to Chicago this fall.”

He completed the Boston Marathon for a second time on April 21, finishing in 2:45:46.