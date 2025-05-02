Historian-Led Tour to Mark 161st Anniversary of Battle of New Market

The Virginia Museum of the Civil War at the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park is excited to announce that noted Civil War Historian and Tour Guide, Aaron Siever with Aaron’s Civil War Travels LLC will be onsite to offer an in-depth guided tour on the Battle of New Market for the 161st Anniversary of the event.

Aaron’s vast knowledge of the war has led him to provide multiple programs with Civil War Roundtables and the Blue and Gray Education Societies Civil War 101.He has produced videos on many battles such as Vicksburg and Gettysburg. His video series also puts a focus on little known areas of importance such as slave quarters, mills, small battles and other often forgotten sites.

Join Aaron as he provides a comprehensive program taking participants to multiple locations in and around New Market, exploring troop movements, and hearing the accounts of the battle in the words of the soldiers who were there. The tour includes a visit to the Bushong Farm, “Bloody Cedars”, and Field of Lost Shoes where the famous VMI cadet charge took place.

The cost of the tour is $30.00 per person and includes access to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at the tour’s conclusion plus 15% off any purchase in the museums General’s Store. The tour will last approximately three hours from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wear comfortable clothing, sunscreen, and walking shoes. You may bring a camp chair if you like. Tour will include walking on the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park and driving personal vehicles to the nearby sites. Participants are encouraged to carpool.

To register or for additional information on this tour please contact Virginia Museum of the Civil War at 540-740-3101 or by email at [email protected].