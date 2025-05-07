Battle of New Market Commemoration Weekend Set for May 17–18

Over May 17-18, the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park will remember the Battle of New Market that raged across Jacob Bushong’s farm.

In the spring of 1864, Union Maj. Gen. Franz Sigel prepared to lead a new invasion force into the Valley, operating on the far-right flank of Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s Overland Campaign. Maj. Gen. John C. Breckinridge scrambled to organize the Confederate defense. When the opposing brigades clashed near the small crossroads town of New Market on May 15, 1864, new legends of courage were born. Local civilians witnessed the combat unfold in their streets, churchyards, and fields and aided the fallen. The young cadets from the Virginia Military Institute rushed into the battle when ordered–an opportunity for an hour of glory and tragedy. A Union soldier saved the national colors and a comrade and received the Medal of Honor.

The Battle of New Market came at a crucial moment in the Union’s offensive movements that year. The battle is noteworthy for the role played by the VMI Corps of Cadets, the only time a college student body engaged in pitched battle under its own command and achieved victory.

The museum and grounds will host numerous living historians who will tell the story of the battle through programs and presentations designed to educate and entertain. Visit with the Society of Civil War Surgeons and delve into the aftermath of battle and the people responsible for caring for the wounded. Take time to visit the military camps and ask what daily life was like for Civil War soldiers. Explore the home built by Jacob and Sarah Bushong, where they sheltered with their family as the heaviest fighting raged outside their door. Author Karl Rhodes will be on site to present on his book “Peggy’s War”.

A schedule of events is posted on the Virginia Museum of the Civil War’s website and social media pages.

Admission rates are $12.00 for adults (ages 13-64), $7.00 for youth (ages 5-12), and $10 for seniors (ages 65+). Call 540-740-3101 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.