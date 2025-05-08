Virginia Doctor with Radford Roots to Speak at VA Tech Carilion Commencement

Deep ties to Southwest Virginia

A native of Radford, Kishore grew up watching his physician parents care for patients throughout the New River Valley.

“Medicine wasn’t just something they did at work. We’d go to the grocery store and run into their patients all the time. It showed me how meaningful those relationships can be.”

His father, Anand Kishore, a gastroenterologist with Carilion Clinic, shared his pride in his son’s work.

“True greatness lies in the ability to serve others selflessly and my son exemplifies this in every sense,” he said. “His unwavering dedication for uplifting those around him reminds us of the transformative power of compassion and service. He is the beacon of kindness and inspiration.”

His mother, Lakshmi Kishore, a retired primary care and geriatrics physician, spoke of her family’s guiding values.

“Service to mankind is service to God. God is love, love is God. By love serve one another,” she said. “Irrespective of the caste, color, creed, religion, nationality, rich or poor all are children of God and the name of the God is Love. I instilled the above values to my both physician sons as their physician mom. Both sons practice these principles in the practice of medicine every day. I am grateful and thankful to Almighty for his kind blessings.”

Inspiring the next generation

Kishore’s message to graduates is one of humility, purpose, and possibility.

“There’s no playbook for what medicine will look like even a year from now,” he said. “That’s scary, but it’s also empowering. This is our moment. We must be intentional and make sure the benefits of science and innovation reach everyone.”

As medical school graduates prepare to enter careers in clinical care, research, policy, or advocacy, Kishore urges them to lead with creativity and courage.

“Don’t be afraid to take the less traditional route,” he said. “Sometimes that’s exactly where the need is. And if your heart’s there, it’s worth following.”

Having begun their medical education during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the medical school’s Class of 2025 understand firsthand the critical importance of equitable care. With Kishore’s words as inspiration, they carry forward a vision of medicine rooted in justice and human connection.

“Sometimes,” he said, “the highest form of care we can offer is simply our attention.”

The commencement ceremony will take place at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke. More information, including a livestream link, is available on the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine commencement event page.

By Josh Meyer