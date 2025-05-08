New Fungus-Based Pest Control Could Help Save Virginia Cotton

Synthetic insecticides have been commonly used to manage corn earworm populations, but the pests can become resistant over time. According to Farrokhzadeh, exploring new management methods is crucial to mitigating damage while also limiting the negative impacts of synthetic insecticides on humans and the environment.

Farrokhzadeh’s research looked at the potential of Beauveria bassiana – an asexually reproducing form of Cordyceps bassiana – to colonize cotton plants and its effectiveness as a biological insecticide against the corn earworm. Farrokhzadeh chose the fungus because it only infects insects in real life, and the specific strain B. bassiana-GHA because it’s endophytic, meaning it can live inside plant tissues without causing harm and has even shown potential to offer protection from various pests.

Funded by Cotton Incorporated, the study involved applying B. bassiana to the leaves of cotton plants and then introducing corn earworm larva to each one. Farrokhzadeh then measured the worms’ survival rate and feeding damage severity on plants treated with the fungus. His results were promising.

“Unlike previous studies that focused on seed treatments, my research demonstrates that foliar application is a viable method for introducing B. bassiana-GHA into cotton plants, offering a new strategy for biological control,” Farrokhzadeh said.

He found that B. bassiana-GHA had a 100 percent colonization rate on cotton plants. In addition, the same plants showed not only reduced corn earworm survival and damage, but also that the bugs tended to avoid treated plants altogether.

When plants detected the presence of the fungus, Farrokhzadeh said, it triggers defensive mechanisms, deterring insects and reducing damage to the plant.

“Hadi’s project definitively demonstrates that an insect pathogen can colonize cotton plant tissue — deterring and reducing corn earworm,” said Arash Rashed, professor of entomology and director of the Southern Piedmont AREC.

However, more evidence is needed to demonstrate how effective the treatment remains over time.

Non-endophytic insect pathogens have short residual activity, limiting the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of biological control. Endophytic insect pathogens like B. bassiana-GHA may provide longer-term protection across a broad range of pests compared to non-endophytic strains.

With rising concerns about pesticide resistance and environmental impact, Farrokhzadeh hopes his research will contribute to the development of eco-friendly pest control solutions that enhance crop protection while reducing reliance on chemical pesticides.

By Alex Hood and Suzanne M.Pruitt