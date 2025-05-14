back to top
Roanoke’s Megan Baker Named One of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers

The Roanoke Star
May 14, 2025

Roanoke County Economic Development Director Megan Baker, CEcD, has been named one of the top 50 economic developers in North America by Consultant Connect, a consulting agency connecting economic developers with site consultants to promote best practices in the industry.

The annual recognition honors outstanding economic development professionals nominated by their peers for innovative strategies, strong practices, and measurable impact in building thriving communities.

“I’m honored to be recognized among so many talented professionals,” said Baker. “This recognition reflects the collaboration and momentum we’ve built in Roanoke County to attract investment and create opportunity.”

Baker has served as Roanoke County’s Economic Development Director since October 2022. Under her leadership, the County has celebrated $144 million in new project announcements and the creation of 1,300 jobs, including major investments from Wells Fargo, Mack Trucks, Southern Team Hyundai, and Vistar Eye Center.

“Megan’s leadership has brought a new level of energy and focus to our economic development efforts,” said Roanoke County Administrator Richard Caywood. “This recognition is well deserved, and we’re proud to have her representing Roanoke County.”

