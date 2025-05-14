back to top
Community

Food Truck Thursdays Returns to Walrond Park on May 22

The Roanoke Star
May 14, 2025

Roanoke County is hosting Food Truck Thursday at Walrond Park on Thursday, May 22 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Savor delicious eats while enjoying the peaceful surrounding of this scenic park. Seating is available, but you are welcome to bring a picnic blanket and enjoy the park your way.

Food Vendors for 5/22:

  • Mountain Grille (Burgers, Subs, Fries & More)
  • Rocky Mount Smokehouse (BBQ & Sides)
  • Empanada Nirvana (Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine)
  • Pink Lemonade (Deep Friend Desserts & Specialty Drinks)

This culinary event takes place at the Roanoke County Administration Center, which is located at 6824 Walrond Dr., Roanoke, VA 24019. Click here for more information about the event and list of vendors.

