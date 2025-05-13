Roanoke’s Mark Lawrence Among VA Tech Honorees for Impact and Leadership

Virginia Tech will recognize four distinguished individuals during University Commencement for their outstanding contributions to the university and communities.

During the ceremony, the university will present three prestigious honors: the Ut Prosim Medal, the University Distinguished Achievement Award, and the Alumni Distinguished Service Award.

The Ut Prosim Medal, Virginia Tech’s highest honor, is awarded for notable and remarkable service to the university. This year’s recipient is Patricia A. Caldwell, a trailblazer in finance and co-founder of the corporate restructuring firm Gordian Group.

The University Distinguished Achievement Award honors individuals whose professional or personal accomplishments have made a national impact. This year’s recipient is Bill Henika, who has brought his passion for geology to the community through research and scholarship.

The Alumni Distinguished Service Award recognizes alumni for their exceptional service to Virginia Tech, their professions, and their communities. This year’s recipients are Deseria Creighton-Barney and Mark Lawrence.

University Commencement is at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 16, in Lane Stadium. To watch the ceremony or learn more, visit commencement.vt.edu.

About the recipients

Patricia A. Caldwell ’71

Caldwell’s groundbreaking career in finance started at Virginia Tech, where she began her studies during a time of significant cultural change. As opportunities for women in academia expanded, she discovered both her passion and her path in mathematics.

Her degree became a springboard for her career, leading her first to Bell Labs, then Citicorp, and eventually as co-founder of Gordian Group, an investment firm focused on corporate restructuring.

Beyond her career, Caldwell is an advocate for education and service, giving back to her alma mater and other institutions that have shaped her life. Whether she is interviewing students for scholarships, advocating for behavioral health care for older adults, or serving on numerous university boards and committees, she leads with generosity and a commitment to uplifting others.

Bill Henika

Henika’s love for geology started with a simple curiosity about the world beneath our feet, a curiosity that turned into a lifelong calling.

After earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geology from the University of Virginia, he brought his deep knowledge of the earth to classrooms, field studies, and public institutions, including Virginia Tech. His career has been a remarkable blend of science and service, spanning regional geology, applied geophysics, research, teaching, and curation.

A U.S. Navy veteran and respected scholar, Henika has never strayed far from the principles of duty and discovery. From mentoring young scientists to advising on land use and conservation, he’s spent a lifetime translating earth science into public good.

Deseria Creighton-Barney ’86

When Creighton-Barney says “say yes,” it’s more than a motto, it’s a way of life. The first Black woman to serve as president of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association board of directors, Creighton-Barney has spent her career opening doors for others.

Her leadership spans decades with roles at the Virginia Tech Foundation, the Boundless Impact Campaign, and in local government as director of human resources for Surry County, Virginia.

A Hokie through and through, she brings heart, grit, and grace to everything she touches. Whether she’s mentoring young women, leading strategic initiatives, or cheering on her fellow Hokies, she does it with purpose and pride.

Creighton-Barney’s impact reaches far beyond campus, but her connection to Virginia Tech remains deeply rooted. She’s a living embodiment of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), inspiring others to lead with courage and serve with heart.

Mark Lawrence ’80

For Lawrence, service isn’t just a commitment, it’s a calling. As Carilion Clinic’s vice president of governmental and external affairs, he’s spent his career advocating for accessible, quality health care across Virginia and beyond.

Lawrence is also an active member of his community, mentoring, leading, volunteering, and championing causes that strengthen the region and uplift the Hokie Spirit.

From his leadership as president of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association board of directors to his work in boardrooms and legislative chambers, Lawrence is recognized not only for his policy expertise, but for his belief in people and the power of collaboration and community. His role in the creation of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC in Roanoke sits atop his career milestones.

His legacy reflects a deep commitment to his alma mater and health care, exemplifying the spirit of Ut Prosim in every endeavor.

By Dacota Liska