With Support from Youngkin, QualiChem Expands in Salem with $9M Investment

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced QualiChem, Inc. will invest $9 million to expand their operations into a 48,550-square-foot facility in the City of Salem. QualiChem is a leading producer of metalworking fluids used for production and fabrication of metal components for industries such as aerospace, medical and automotive. It also includes a division for water treatment blending services. The project will create 12 new jobs.

“QualiChem’s decision to expand right here in Salem speaks volumes about the Commonwealth’s competitive business climate, highly skilled workforce and strong local partnerships,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We’re proud to support a company that continues to grow and thrive here in Virginia.”

QualiChem will move its administrative offices and laboratory operations into a newly acquired office building at 616 Idaho Street in Salem. This move will free up space in QualiChem’s existing facility at 2003 Salem Industrial Drive to increase production of metalworking fluids to meet industry demands.

“QualiChem’s expansion highlights the strength of Virginia’s advanced manufacturing sector and the strategic value of investing in modern research and development capabilities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “The company’s ongoing growth underscores the Commonwealth’s ability to support businesses at every stage.”

“Our new headquarters is the latest step in our multi-year investment plan to support our continued growth in North America and around the world,” said QualiChem President Tim Davis. “The facility will include modern office space and a world-class laboratory designed to optimize daily collaboration, enhance innovation and attract top talent. This move represents our commitment to providing the highest level of performance for our customers.”

Founded in 1990, QualiChem began as a private label water treatment blender. In 2004, QualiChem entered the metalworking fluid market. A group of industry veterans recognized an opportunity for the development of innovative metalworking chemistries that met increasing performance demands brought on by rapid advances in machines, tooling, pumps, filtration and maintenance equipment. Today, QualiChem has customers in 30 countries.

“The City of Salem is proud of QualiChem, a home-grown company, and their most recent announcement to further grow their footprint here in the community,” said City of Salem Mayor Renée Turk. “We’re equally enthused that this expansion includes new corporate offices with their acquisition of a 48,000-square-foot building vacant since 2016. Their merging of leadership, administration, and research and development teams into this future vibrant space will further support QualiChem’s talent attraction efforts while adding to the success stories of economic development in the region.”

QualiChem first expanded in 2006 to keep up with their business growth and have expanded five more times since then, each time staying in Salem. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Salem and the Roanoke Regional Partnership on the project.

“Congratulations to QualiChem, a company that has expanded many times successfully in the City of Salem,” said Executive Director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership John Hull. “QualiChem is another great example of the level of industrial diversity that is represented by the region’s manufacturing community. QualiChem’s continued expansion is evidence of a supportive, business forward environment.”

“We are thrilled QualiChem is further investing and expanding in Salem to provide 12 more quality jobs as they serve their customers,” said Senator David Suetterlein.

“I am delighted that QualiChem has been able to meet their expanded personnel and facility needs without leaving Salem,” said Delegate Joe McNamara. “QualiChem has been a fantastic corporate partner for over 35 years, and I look forward to continuing that partnership.”

The company graduated twice from the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade Program in both 2016 and 2024. The program assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established their domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

VEDP will support QualiChem’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.