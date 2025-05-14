Increased SNAP Match Days Return at the Historic Roanoke City Market

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) announces the eagerly awaited return of Member One Mega Market Match! On Mega Market Match days, customers purchasing EBT/SNAP tokens will receive a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $100 per person! This means that for every $1 spent, users will receive an additional $1 in EBT/SNAP match to use with our Historic City Market vendors.

Mega Market Match days are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 31, July 12, August 16, and September 20. Over the past several years, DRI has implemented SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) on the Historic Roanoke City Market. This federal nutrition program helps users stretch their food budget while buying healthy food. Our participation in this program provides access to locally grown, healthy foods and helps support our local farmers and producers.

DRI currently provides matching funds of up to $20 for SNAP users to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables on the Historic City Market every day. New: With the help of Member One, a division of Virginia Credit Union, DRI is introducing a new element to Mega Market Match days. Shoppers will have the opportunity to win “Downtown Market Bucks” by completing a financial health survey. These special dollars can be spent with any vendor on the Historic City Market, including farmers, artisans, and bakers.

DRI will hold 4 drawings throughout the season, and each winner will receive $100 worth of “Market Bucks” to spend by December 31, 2025.

For more information about Member One Mega Market Match, visit www.DowntownRoanoke.org.

Visit www.RoanokeMarket.com for information about the Historic Roanoke City Market.