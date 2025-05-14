Live Streaming Available for Roanoke County High School Graduations

Friends and families of graduating Roanoke County seniors will be able to watch the pomp and circumstance of graduation on May 27 & 28 even if they can’t be in the stands in person. Roanoke County Public Schools (RCPS) will provide award-winning live streaming coverage of graduation ceremonies with the 16th edition of Graduation Live.

Graduation ceremonies will be streamed live via the RCPS web site at: http://www.rcps.us/graduation, and will be available for on-demand playback at the same site shortly after the conclusion of live coverage.

“Many students have family and friends who do not live in the Roanoke Valley, in Virginia or even in the United States, and can’t attend graduation in person. We wanted to create an opportunity for anyone to be able to watch graduation ceremonies online, no matter where they are,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.

Graduation ceremonies for the class of 2025 are scheduled as follows:

May 27:

Hidden Valley High School: 2:30 p.m. (Salem Civic Center)

Northside High School: 5:30 p.m. (Salem Civic Center)

May 22:

Cave Spring High School: 2:30 p.m. (Salem Civic Center)

William Byrd High School: 5:30 p.m. (Salem Civic Center)

Glenvar High School: 7:00 p.m. (Highlander Stadium*)

* In the event of inclement weather on May 28, the GHS graduation will be moved to the Salem Civic Center and will begin at 8 p.m.

Live online coverage will begin approximately 15 minutes before each ceremony.

RCPS first began livestreaming graduation ceremonies in 2010. Since then, every graduation ceremony has been livestreamed except for 2020, which was a prerecorded ceremony due to the pandemic. Previous graduation ceremonies dating back to 2017 are available for on-demand playback. Over the years, Graduation Live! has received many awards from the Public Relations Society of America at the national, state and regional levels.