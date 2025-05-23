Roanoke NAACP Honors Medical School Dean for Community Impact

Lee Learman, dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, recently was recognized by the Roanoke branch of the NAACP for his outstanding contributions to medicine in the Roanoke Valley.

Learman received a Citizen Award during the organization’s 25th annual awards banquet on May 2.

The banquet, which honored individuals across eight categories, celebrated those whose work has had a lasting impact on the region. Learman was recognized for his leadership at the medical school and his commitment to advancing medical education, health care access, and community engagement.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by the NAACP, an organization whose mission I deeply respect and admire,” Learman said. “At the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, we strive to not only educate future physicians but also to improve the health the communities around us. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our students, faculty, staff, and partners.”

Since joining the school in 2019, Learman has led the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VCTSOM) to enhance its curriculum to include more training in health systems science, including population health and social determinants of health, preparing future physicians to deliver compassionate and effective care to all patient populations.

Learman also has been a visible advocate for collaboration between the medical school and the broader Roanoke community. Through partnerships with local health organizations, nonprofits, and civic groups, he has helped expand opportunities for student service learning, community-based research, and public health initiatives.

“The Roanoke Branch NAACP was proud to announce that Lee Learman, the dean of Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine was chosen unanimously as the recipient of the Medicine Award this year,” said Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke NAACP branch. “Dean Learman is known throughout the Roanoke Valley, the state of Virginia, and across the nation. The medical school under his leadership has thrived and it is such a significant part of the community.”

The NAACP Roanoke branch established its Citizen Awards to highlight the achievements of individuals who embody the spirit of service and leadership. Categories recognized this year included education, public safety, business, youth leadership, and community activism, among others.

Other recipients included:

Arts: Katrina Legans, Roanoke City artist in residence

Business: Nikki Johnson Williams, CEO, Girls Scouts

Corporate: Victor O. Cardwell, president of the Virginia Bar Association

Education: Ryan Bell, student services manager, Roanoke Higher Education Center

Education Youth: Kendall Barber, William Fleming High School senior

Humanitarian: David Hoback, chief of Roanoke City Fire/EMS

Media: John Carlin, WSLS news anchor

Religious: The Rev. Cecil Scott, pastor of Vine Church Roanoke, and Rabbi Kathy Cohen of Temple Emanuel (Lifetime Achievement Award)

For Learman, the award is a reminder of the ongoing work required to build a more equitable health care system.

“While I am grateful for this honor, I recognize that creating healthy communities relies on sustained effort and collaboration,” Learman said. “I look forward to continuing our efforts at VTCSOM to promote equitable health and well-being throughout our Roanoke community.”

By Josh Meyer