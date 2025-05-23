SMLCA Considers Opening Satellite Campus in Roanoke

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) of Moneta is exploring the possibility of opening a satellite campus in Roanoke for the 2025-2026 school year.

An informational meeting will be held Monday, June 2 at 6 p.m. at the EastLake Community Church Roanoke Campus located at 3230 King St. in Roanoke. The meeting will be held in the church sanctuary.

SMLCA Administrator Lincoln Bryan said a decision on whether to open the satellite campus for the school will be made by mid-June. The Roanoke Campus would be for students in Pre-K 2 through 5th grade. SMLCA would also provide a bus from Roanoke to its main campus for middle and high school students.

The satellite school would run in conjunction with all SMLCA directives, handbook, calendar, and leadership.

The exploratory meeting on June 2 will provide a chance to introduce prospective families to SMLCA and the plan for the Roanoke campus. There will be a question-and-answer session as well as a tour of the school facilities in Roanoke. A final decision on whether to open the satellite campus will be finalized soon after the June 2 meeting. There has already been considerable interest in opening the Roanoke campus.

“We’ve been fielding phone calls and giving tours on a regular basis,” stated SMLCA Administrator Lincoln Bryan.

The school, located in Moneta, has grown over the past 10 years from 35 students to 600. SMLCA strives to give children a Christ-centered education and an education that is academically rigorous to help them develop to their full potential. It offers vocational training, dual-credit courses, VHSL athletics, and the arts.

“We’ve seen growth every year,” Bryan said. “We see there is a need (in Roanoke).”

EastLake Community Church recently opened its EastLake Roanoke Campus at the facility located at 3230 King Street. The church assumed leadership of SMLCA in 2014.

“It seemed like a good opportunity to follow the church to Roanoke and help families with their educational needs,” Bryan said. The Roanoke campus would have the same administrative staff as the main campus and would answer to the elders of EastLake.

For more information call SMLCA at (540) 296-3100 or visit the school website: www.smlca.org.