Memorial Day tips for making a better burger from VA Tech meat science experts

For most Americans, Memorial Day is a time for remembering fallen service members, sunny summer weather, and family time. For over 61 percent of us, according to a recent survey by Savanta, it’s a time for grilling juicy burgers.

David Gerrard, director of the School of Animal Sciences at Virginia Tech, and Matt Blankenship, manager of the Virginia Tech Meat Science Center, offer these tips to up your burger game this weekend.

“When buying ground beef for the big cookout, start by finding a good 80 percent lean-20 percent fat blend,” Blankenship said. “The higher fat content will make for a juicier and more flavorful burger, but keep in mind that this will also make grease fires more likely as the fat begins to melt out during the latter stages of grilling.”

Gerrard said those who want a healthier burger can look for ground turkey in an 85/15 percent fat blend. Turkey has less saturated fat, which changes the flavor profile so be prepared for a different eating experience.

When it comes to cooking, a grill’s fuel source matters.

“If you are using charcoal, the coals need to burn for 15 to 20 minutes to get up to temperature and burn off the starter,” Blankenship said. “When ready, the coals will be ashy white and roughly 350 to 400 degrees. If you’re using propane, keep the grill at 375 to 400 degrees.”

Seasoning your patties is a must. Blankenship recommends a burger-specific blend. Salt also will help develop a rich flavor and texture and help bind the ground beef together.

Gerrard said cooks be mindful of the safe cooking temp for each type of meat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommendations that ground beef be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, and chicken, turkey, and any wild game be cooked to 165 degrees.

About the researchers

David Gerrard is a meat scientist with over 35 years of experience. His work focuses on the biochemical process undergirding the transformation of living muscle into high-quality meat. He is currently director of the School of Animal Sciences at Virginia Tech. He earned his Ph.D. from Purdue University in bovine muscle biology, was a visiting scientist in France and a Fulbright Scholar in Uruguay.

Matt Blankenship is the manager of the Virginia Tech School of Animal Sciences Meat Science Research and Education Center and a connoisseur of fine meats.