ROBERT L. MARONIC: Bill Clinton’s Shameful Congratulations Of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani – Part II

Unfortunately, Mamdani, if elected, would have complete power to appoint the police commissioner and near-total control over the public school system. That could be a complete disaster for New York City because he is proposing to defund the police, and has no meaningful experience in public school education, despite the city having spent a desperate $39,304 per pupil in 2025 with disappointing results.

Surprisingly, Mamdani did well in the primary, where a majority of residents are college graduates, as well as in middle-income and higher-income neighborhoods. He won most areas with a majority of Asian residents, and … modestly [outpaced] Mr. Cuomo in majority Hispanic areas.” However, he precariously had much less support among African Americans and low-income voters, along with predictably wealthy senior citizens and Jewish voters.

Mamdani outraged many local African Americans when it was reported on July 3, according to the New York Times, that he opportunistically and deceitfully claimed to be an African American on a Columbia University application in 2009. He justified his lie because he was born in Uganda of Indian heritage, moved to New York City at the age of seven, and has been a “dual citizen of the United States and Uganda” since 2018.

The arch criminal Vladimir Lenin, who was the first leader of Soviet Russia from 1917 to 1924, would have been proud of Mamdani’s mayoral victory on June 24 and especially his proposal of city-owned grocery stores, which will inevitably produce long lines, empty shelves, and meat fit for human consumption. Lenin would have especially been proud of Mamdani’s support of his “seizing the means ofproduction,” as he stated in 2021, and the “abolition of private property,” as posted on X on July 17. While he usually wears a dark, bespoke designer suit minus a U.S. Army patrol cap, he has slyly disguised himself like a chameleon as a Democratic Socialist in his quest to become New York City’s first de facto Communist mayor.

It seems that almost every day, a new revelation about Mamdani’s hidden Marxist ideology is exposed in an internet video since he graduated from Bowdoin College in 2013. He is starting to remind me of a young bearded Fidel Castro, who insisted before the downfall of Batista on December 31, 1958, that he was emphatically not a Marxist when in fact he was one all along in order to rule Cuba. Castro unsurprisingly admitted that he was a Communist in December 1961. Fortunately, Mamdani has access to neither AK-47s nor machetes, but hestill could do a lot of economic damage to New York City if he were to gain a working majority within the 51-member City Council, which could quickly resemble a rubber-stamped Soviet Politburo if he were ever to become the next mayor.

The present mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, who is running for re-election in November as an Independent, has disparagingly and truthfully called Mamdani an economic illiterate or “snake oil salesman.” That is because his political platform is extremely unrealistic, financially unattainable, and most of his platform is ultimately dependent on Albany’s approval.

For example, Adams has claimed that the “mayor can’t raise city income or corporate taxes without approval from the state Legislature [sic] and governor.” He has called Mamdani’s proposal to raise the minimum wage to $30 by 2030 as totally unrealistic. Adams also stated on July 19 that Mamdani wants to replace the police with social workers for domestic violence calls, and “drastically lower the [Rikers Island] jail complex’s 7,600 population,” causing the city to degenerate into a “crime-ridden dystopia” and creating a downward spiral resulting in much less well-paying jobs and tax revenue.

In fairness to Mamdani, I must concede that one proposal on his platform does contain a legitimate concern. I essentially agree with his “Cracking Down on Bad Landlords.” Mamdani states, “One in ten renter households reported a lack of adequate heat last winter,” and “one in four reported mice or rats in their homes. Half a million live in poor quality housing.”

These types of slumlords are unacceptable in any civilized society. However, the only problem that I have with his recommendation to solve these housing problems is his failure to mention any just financial compensation for the neglectful rental property owner, minus necessary repairs after the city seizes the property. To do otherwise would be both immoral and illegal.

78-year-old Bill Clinton, who was president from 1993 to 2001, was primarily a political centrist and smart pragmatist. He even balanced the budget in 1997. His congratulations or semi-endorsement of Zohran Mamdani, who is nothing more than a male Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) (Amazon job-killer), as the next possible New York City mayor is shameful, misguided, and encourages the Democratic Party to become more far-left during the 2026 Congressional midterm elections.

I strongly suspect that Bill did not do his homework on Zohran’s past Marxist statements on the internet. Most likely, Clinton’s politics have shifted far to the left as he soon approaches his eightieth birthday on August 19, 2026.

It should be very interesting to see if Clinton endorses him before November’s mayoral election. I suspect that he will. I have concluded that the former president will do anything to stay close to political power and remain “relevant” in the U.S., which is sad. If Clinton ever endorses Mamdani, I predict that his future political endorsements will become just as irrelevant and meaningless as Jimmy Carter’s after he left the White House in 1981.

Fortunately, Clinton lives in Chappaqua in affluent Westchester County, which is the third wealthiest county in New York, located just thirty-seven miles north of New York City. The auriferous Arkansan, whose Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation had net assets of tax-exempt $293,513,880 in 2023, obviously has no skin in the game with his lifetime pension of approximately $246,000 per year and Secret Service protection, so he will never directly feel the inevitable economic pain from a Mamdani administration. However, he still has two offices in New York City: one in Harlem and another in lower Manhattan, which could face either an inevitable increase in rent or property taxes.

In my opinion, Clinton is no longer an elder statesman but a political w**** — a sellout to socialism and power politics. At least his wife, Hillary, had the sense to neither congratulate nor endorse Mamdani. I predict that if Mamdani becomes the next mayor, he will turn New York City into a sordid, run-down, and gloomy San Francisco east. That is because his views are so extreme that he makes ex-mayor Bill De Blasio (D) look like a Republican.

Any comparisons of superficially charismatic Mamdani to former President Franklin Roosevelt are a lie, as suggested by far-left Ralph Nader on June 27. I am fully aware that FDR saved capitalism in the 1930s during the Great Depression by adopting the best aspects of socialism, such as collective bargaining, minimum wage, Social Security, an eight-hour work day, and establishing the National Recovery Administration, FDIC, SEC, Tennessee Valley Authority, etc., thereby creating a mixed economy. However, Mamdani is too extreme because FDR was always a capitalist and never a socialist or much worse.

As former British Prime Minister once said, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.” Mamdani completely fails to understand this concept, and that nothing is free. Ultimately, all the taxpayers directly or indirectly must pay for anything that is “free,” especially the poor, and the U.S. is sadly $37.1 trillion in debt.

Robert L. Maronic