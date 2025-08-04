BECKY MAUPIN: Riding the Wave of Back-to-School

Ready or not, here it comes: back-to-school season. Just like an ocean wave that so many of us got to play in this summer, the back-to-school season is rushing in. It’s a mix of relief and resistance, because your heart is still half in summer, but your mind is already racing through all the things your family will need in the weeks ahead. You can see the wave coming, and part of you welcomes it. The end of dispensing 27 snacks per child per day is within sight. You’re excited for the return of routine and a little more structure. But part of you braces for the impact, because you know that wave brings mornings that start entirely too early, a search for shoes when you’re already late, packing lunches for the pickiest of eaters, big emotions in little bodies, and a game of 52-germ pickup. The freedom that summer gave us is quickly retreating, and the current of the new season ahead is already tugging at your feet.

Moms are carrying so much in this transitional season. We’re holding on to every minute left of summer while also double-checking the school supply list. What do they do with 32 glue sticks in a school year, anyway? We’re trying to keep everything organized and carefully following the school’s directions for labeling everything. Our kids are already starting to show signs of nervousness for the school year ahead, and we’re trying to navigate questions about a new teacher, friends not being in the same class, and a new schedule. Beyond the school start and end times, we have sports schedules, extracurricular activities, and church commitments to fit into our calendar. Not to mention maintaining focus on our full-time job outside the home, too. You might be feeling the pressure to get it all right – to start strong, stay organized, and somehow keep everyone healthy while you’re at it. Let me encourage you with this: this transition doesn’t have to be perfect.

Instead of trying to do it all flawlessly, because that truly is an unrealistic expectation, focus on a few simple rhythms that can help anchor your family as you head into this new season.

Ease into earlier bedtimes, not overnight but gradually. Even 15 minutes earlier can make a big difference in how rested and regulated everyone feels. Simplify your meals. A nourishing breakfast doesn’t have to be fancy. Think protein, healthy fat , and fiber to help fuel brains and stabilize moods. Farm fresh eggs are an excellent choice for breakfast, and they’re quick and easy to make. Prioritize connecting with your family. Five quiet minutes before school, talking about the day over dinner, and a few minutes of reading together at bedtime can go a long way in easing big emotions. Give yourself grace. The laundry might pile up. You may not get to the dishes before bed . You might forget the themed dress-up day. It’s ok. Perfect parents don’t raise thriving kids- present parents do.

We really don’t have a choice but to ride the wave. Summer will come to an end, the kids will go back to school, and we will survive it all. But maybe this year, we can ride that wave a little more gently- with a bit more grace for ourselves, a little less pressure to get it all right, and a quiet confidence that presence matters more than perfection.

Ready or not, here it comes.

Becky is a wife, mom of four boys, nurse, and Functional Health Practitioner who’s passionate about helping women feel like themselves again. After spending over a decade in women’s health, it was her own journey through motherhood that highlighted the gaps in our healthcare system. Now, she applies her medical knowledge through a functional medicine lens to uncover the root causes of symptoms and help women move from surviving to thriving. Becky is the founder of Rooted and Restored Functional Health, where she walks with moms looking for real answers and lasting wellness. Learn more at www.rootedandrestoredhealth.com