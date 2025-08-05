back to top
Tavern Stage Summer Music Series at Explore Park – Friday, August 15

The Roanoke Star
August 5, 2025

Roanoke County’s Tavern Stage Summer Music Series returns to Explore Park on Friday, August 15, with the fourth concert of the season, featuring Creedence Clearwater Recital. Travel back in time to the 1960’s with Virginia’s only CCR tribute band.

This year’s series continues throughout the summer with the following performances:

  • August 15 – Creedence Clearwater Recital
  • September 12 – Jordan Harman & The Humble Brags

Concerts take place on the lawn outside of Twin Creeks Brewpub, which will be open from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM and live music from 6 PM to 8:30 PM.

Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the sounds of summer on the Twin Creeks Brewpub lawn. Food and beverage options will be available on-site at Twin Creeks Brewpub.

Visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com/TavernStage or call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 for event details.

Blue Ridge TWENTY28's Olivia Cummins Wins Littleton Twilight

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

