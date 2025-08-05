ROBERT L. MARONIC: Hamas Is Responsible For The Horrible Hunger And Manufactured Malnutrition In The Gaza Strip – Part I

There is no question that a widespread humanitarian crisis has been occurring recently in the Gaza Strip involving the horrible hunger and manufactured malnutrition of tens of thousands of civilians, especially children, all of which has been caused by Hamas.

In stark contrast to this humanitarian crisis, anti-Israeli journalist Rawan Sheikh Ahmad and three other co-writers wrote an article in The New York Times on July 24 entitled, “Gazans Are Dying of Starvation.” Surprisingly, they wrote that the Hamas-controlled “Gaza Ministry of Health (and Propaganda), had only reported more than 40 hunger-related deaths this month [in July], including 16 children, and 111 since the beginning of the war, 81 of them children. Their data could not be independently verified [my emphasis].”

As U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee stated on August 2 in regard to the hunger in the Gaza Strip, x“‘it’s not like Sudan or Rwanda or other places where there has been mass starvation.’” The only true starvation seems to be occurring in the horrifying Hamas torture tunnels among the twenty Israeli hostages.

Thisespecially includes “living skeleton” Evyatar David, who looked like a starved, dying inmate on August 2 from the Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp before the Russian liberation on January 27, 1945. In the video, as ordered by his sadistic and cruel Hamas captors, David is sitting from exhaustion, slowly digging his own brown dirt “grave” with a pointed-tip shovel inside the dimly lit tunnel.

Hamas would like the world to think that there is mass starvation occurring in the 141-square-mile enclave, but it is not. Unfortunately, Israel has recently been losing the public relations war against Hamas’s “blood libel” of starvation.

That especially included the example of severely emaciated 18-month-old Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, the “poster child”of starvation in the Gaza Strip, as depicted by the biased New York Times, which ignored his “pre-existing health problems” on July 24. The Times totally failed to mention the fact, as did many other international newspapers and wire services, that this boy was not dying of starvation but suffering from “cerebral palsy, hypoxemia, and [a] serious genetic disorder.”

There is presently a rather low amount of “starvation” considering that there are two million civilians in the enclave. I do not want to minimize their present suffering, lack of food and potable water, which is becoming dire, but I do not blame Israel. I solely blame Hamas.

The Times’ reporters especially noted how chronic hunger has been affecting the “young, the old, and the sick.” If there are any more “hunger-related deaths” in the Gaza Strip, Hamas is directly responsible because they recalcitrantly refuse to release the twenty remaining Israeli hostages, who were brutally kidnapped during the massacre of Israelis and non-Israelis on October 7, 2023. Hamas’ brutality included such atrocities as rape (male and female), beheadings, torture, burning people alive, pillaging, mutilation, executions, kidnapping, and other Nazi-like atrocities.

A prime example is the Hamas torturous treatment reminiscent of Auschwitz or Sobibor during World War II of Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski, 21, as reported by the New York Post on August 1. His family pitifully described him as “thin, limp, and crying” and “broken” by the terror group, along with appearing “ghostly” and “frail.” He looked extremely poor in health.

I foremostly blame Hamas, the “religious Nazis” of the Middle East, and the dysfunctional U.N., the voice of an immoral world that has mendaciously used Israel for decades as a whipping boy for all the problems in the Middle East despite being the only democracy in the region and the home of two million Muslim and Christian Arabs along with 140,000 Druze. The only other democracy within a 750-mile radius of Tel Aviv in the entire Middle East is southern Nicosia in Cyprus.

That is sad.

I read another incredible and biased article in the New York Times on July 26 that appeared as the lead story on my iPhone entitled “No Proof Hamas Routinely Stole U.N. Aid, Israeli Military Officials Say.” The article was written by Natan Odenheimer, based in Jerusalem.

The Israeli military sources used by Odenheimer were unnamed, unranked, and unnumbered (i.e. Joe Schmuck and Joe Putz) with no mention of their political party, which made me highly suspicious of his sources within the Israel Defense Forces. This journalist, who recently co-wrote an asinine article entitled “How Netanyahu Prolonged The War In Gaza To Stay In Power,” published in the New York Times on July 11 and updated on July 23, made me even more suspicious of his objectivity and honesty.

Only a warmonger, such as a Hamas terrorist, would want to prolong a war, and I do not believe that Netanyahu is one. The title of Odenheimer’s article reveals his political bias against the Prime Minister and his steadfast military policies in the Gaza Strip to either eradicate or exile Hamas in exchange for the remaining Israeli hostages.

I do not believe that Netanyahu is a warmonger because he has conducted his war in the Gaza Strip with strict rules of engagement, totally negating “genocide.” The Israel Defense Forces treats its wounded enemies in Israeli hospitals. It releases hundreds of convicted terrorists in exchange for a handful of captured Israeli soldiers. It distributes leaflets and makes phone calls urging civilians to evacuate areas inhabited by Hamas terrorists before those areas are attacked, or sometimes bombed, preceded by “roof knocking” to warn residents of an impending attack.

In contrast, Hamas has no rules of engagement. They just want all the Jews dead.

The continued “humanitarian suffering” described by Odenheimer in the narrow enclave has occurred only because of Israel’s desire to defend itself against the massacre of October 7, 2023. Hamas‘ refusal to release the remaining twenty Israeli hostages and the decaying corpses of fifty others only prolongs this “humanitarian suffering” in the Gaza Strip.

Despite what many vocal, naive, and gullible anti-Netanyahu former military officials within Israel and misinformed international heads of state believe, Hamas and their hired armed criminal gangs have been routinely stealing U.N. food aid since October 7, 2023, to feed themselves, and then reselling it to finance their payroll for their fellow thousands of terrorists.

To assert that Hamas has not been stealing from the U.N. World Food Programme since 2023, depriving the Gazan civilians of food and water, is ludicrous. This has been especially true of Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigade. These terrorists specialize in their recruitment of boys as young as seven, and other cutthroat militias and criminal gangs composed of the freed 1,904 or more West Bank terrorists in hostage exchanges since January 18, 2025.

Every time I have ever seen pictures of these Islamo-Nazis or Allah-desecrating, cold-blooded killers in the last three years parading or marching in the Gaza Strip, they have always appeared exceedingly plump, muscular, and well-fed.

So, where is Hamas getting all their food to feed themselves while living like neo-troglodytes in their vast network of hidden subterranean tunnels or Fuhrer bunkers, which are sometimes the size of a New York City subway? I sincerely doubt that their diet has consisted solely of mushrooms.

To my knowledge, Hamas does not presently own any farms, ranches, or a fishing fleet in the Mediterranean Sea to feed themselves. And little food or weapons have entered through the southern end of the enclave along the Egyptian border since Israel destroyed 80% of the tunnels in August 2024 along the 8.7-mile“Philadelphi Corridor.”

To be continued