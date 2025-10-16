Lt. Gov. Candidate John Reid Barnstorms Valley

On Tuesday, October 14, which happened to be Charlie Kirk’s birthday, the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, John Reid, made a campaign blitz across the Roanoke Valley. Reid chronicles his fast-paced trips crisscrossing the state on social media, seemingly trying to make up for a lack of campaign money with sheer drive and tire tread.

Reid kicked off the day with a 9:00 am press conference outside the Salem Library, followed by a 10 am meet and greet inside. At 11:30, he was at the Salem Registrar to meet early voters, and then at 12:30, he was at the Roanoke City Registrar on Kimball Ave. to do the same. Shortly after 1:00, he drove to the Wells Fargo Operations Center on Plantation Road in Hollins for a business tour, then mid-afternoon left the Valley and drove north to Harrisonburg for an Oyster Roast that evening.

Barbara Duerk, Immediate Past President of the Roanoke Valley Republican Women, summarized the day:

“John Reid’s visit to the Roanoke Valley was covered by WFIR radio, Cardinal News, Roanoke Times, and WFXR TV. Reid answered tough questions from reporters and people gathered at the Salem Library. Hunter Holliday, a member of Salem City Council and the Reid contact for the Roanoke Valley, hosted and coordinated Reid’s visit. Members of the Salem GOP committee and the Roanoke Valley Republican Women (RVRW) promoted the event.

“Roanoke City candidates were at the polls. Maynard Keller is running to unseat Delegate Sam Rasoul, and James Creasy is running for Sheriff.

“To win in November, everyone needs to get out the vote. That means YOU ask your family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, the people at the grocery store, and the HS Friday night football game to VOTE Republican.”

Roanoke Star columnist Serwan Zangana went to Kimball Ave. to meet Reid, greeting voters and had this to report:

“Outside the building, Reid was introducing himself to people as they were going to cast their early vote. Reid was also embraced by many voters who already knew him, with the hope for his victory in the upcoming election.

“The simplicity could be seen in Reid’s personality as he was compassionately listening to people expressing their concerns and responding to them. However, Republicans in Virginia are facing a challenge from the Democrats as the latter are connecting the federal government shutdown to the Virginia government and undermining the accomplishments of Governor Glenn Youngkin and his Lieutenant Governor, Winsome Sears.

“The recently-leaked 2022 text scandal involving the Democrat candidate for Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones, who wrote that he wanted to shoot then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R), can be an advantage for the Republicans. Jones texted, ‘Gilbert gets two bullets to the head‘ and also, ‘Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time.‘

“However, Reid, in his visit, was focusing on the people of Virginia, including Roanoke, without attacking the other side. His campaign to Roanoke has brought a breeze of hope without any commotion or hostile language.”

For his part, Reid has been inviting his Democrat opponent, Ghazala Hashmi, to join him in a debate. However, this is now Week 18 of Reid’s invitations going unanswered, and Election Day is less than three weeks away.

Running for office while refusing to debate used to be almost unheard of, but it has become increasingly accepted in recent years in some states.

For his part, Reid posted on Twitter/X on October 15 the following plea for help, but also the jubilation that, although vastly outspent, recent polls show Reid is essentially tied with Hashmi.

“I can only laugh, look up, and keep fighting… I’m so underfunded compared to my Democrat opponent, it’s truly unbelievable. After the election, we can all argue about how that happened, but for now… I’m in the fire and I will not give up! Not one minute, not one day, until we make it through Election Day! I’d value your contribution so I can stay in the game until the very end. Democrats and Ghazala are going to spend 2 million dollars in the next two weeks, and I have almost no cash. Only hard work. And I am still tied!”

Early voting is now ongoing, and the last day to vote is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Want to find your voting place, dates, and hours? Use this state-run, non-partisan website, elections.virginia.gov, to find it.

-Scott Dreyer