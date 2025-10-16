“DON’T DOUBLE DOWN ON ROANOKE CITY’S BAD DECISIONS”

Virginia Senator David Suetterlein and Delegate Joe McNamara responded to today’s announcement of Roanoke City government’s pursuit of a casino at the Roanoke Civic Center.

“The City should not double down on its terrible decision to use eminent domain against Roanokers during ‘urban renewal’ to build the civic center decades ago by installing a casino there now,” said Sen. David Suetterlein

In a meeting yesterday, City government officials said they reached out to casino interests because they were concerned about a $2.5 million budget shortfall in the civic center’s operating budget.

“Roanoke City is receiving 50 percent more, or an additional $50 million, in state education funding than five years ago, in addition to other state investments. Yet now, it wants to budget on a casino immediately after hiking its prepared food tax on small businesses and working families. The City government’s endless pursuit of new money with a casino around the corner from where a gas station closed due to crime is completely misguided,” said Delegate Joe McNamara.

Currently, Virginia law requires casinos to receive authorization through a law passed by the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate that is then signed into law by the Governor and then subject to a referendum.

“It’s a long process, and while it’s obvious the casino lobbyists will pursue a legislative patron outside of the City, it is heartening that my House colleague, Delegate Sam Rasoul, has consistently opposed casino legislation and also knows this will exploit local folks,” said Del. McNamara.

“Roanoke and Virginia’s Blue Ridge has a bright future across many fields, especially recent successes in healthcare, higher education, and manufacturing expansions. Roanoke City should not double down on previous bad decisions with a casino,” said Sen. Suetterlein.

Senator David Suetterlein represents all of the Cities of Roanoke and Salem and most of the Counties of Roanoke and Montgomery, including Christiansburg and Vinton. Delegate Joe McNamara represents all of Salem and portions of Roanoke City and Roanoke County.