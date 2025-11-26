SCOTT DREYER: “Forgive Me When I Whine”

This poem, of unclear authorship, reportedly comes from the dark Great Depression days of the 1930s. How easy it is to throw a pity party, feel ungrateful and entitled, and look with jealousy at what others have. (Or what we think they have.)

How rare and refreshing to be among those who count our blessings and feel gratitude and joy for what we have!

Speaking of the importance of an “attitude of gratitude,” someone quipped, “Every day should be Thanksgiving Day.”

How’s your attitude? “Forgive Me When I Whine”



“Today upon a bus, I saw

A lovely maid with golden hair;

I envied her – she seemed so gay –

And oh, I wished I were so fair.

When suddenly she rose to leave,

I saw her hobble down the aisle,

She had one foot and wore a crutch,

But as she passed, a smile.

Oh, God, forgive me when I whine;

I have two feet – the world is mine.

And when I stopped to buy some sweets,

The lad who served me had such charm;

He seemed to radiate good cheer,

His manner was so kind and warm.

I said, “It’s nice to deal with you,

Such courtesy I seldom find.”

He turned and said, “Oh, thank you, sir!”

And I saw that he was blind.

Oh, God, forgive me when I whine;

I have two eyes – the world is mine.

Then, when walking down the street,

I saw a child with eyes of blue.

He stood and watched the others play;

It seemed he knew not what to do,

I stopped a moment, then I said:

“Why don’t you join the others, dear?”

He looked ahead without a word,

And then I knew; He could not hear.

Oh, God, forgive me when I whine;

I have two ears – the world is mine.

With feet to take me where I’d go,

With eyes to see the sunset’s glow,

With ears to hear what I should know:

I’m blessed indeed, The world is mine;

Oh, God, forgive me when I whine.”