ROBERT L. MARONIC: Sometimes President Trump Needs To Think Before He Speaks – Part I

I read an article in the New York Post written by Ryan King on November 27 entitled “Trump Claims National Guard Shooting Suspect ‘Went Cuckoo,’ Calls Reporter ‘A Stupid Person.’” The president, 79, has still not learned when talking with a female reporter that honey will get him a lot further than vinegar, especially at a press conference or interview.

He obviously does not have President Kennedy’s wit, humor, and charm. I doubt that he ever will. Oh well, I suppose that he is almost hopeless in that respect, like his mean mentor Roy Cohn.

I generally agree with the president that the Afghan-American “suspect behind the shooting of two National Guard troops in Washington, DC, went cuckoo,” and how he “faulted poor vetting for letting him into the country.” The court-appointed psychiatrists at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, D.C., will soon answer that question about the murderer’s mental health.

Unfortunately, calling CBS White House correspondent Nancy Cordes “stupid,” who, for some unknown reason, was not named in the article, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago press conference, because she stated that most refugees indeed underwent vetting. This greatly angered stubborn Trump. His berating insult reflected his deep hatred of all things Biden and numerous female reporters.

His demeaning insult especially reflected the president’s persistent and bullying misogyny. God help him if Melania Trump ever writes a tell-all book if she were to divorce him after 2028.

The president’s derogatory ad hominem name-calling along with a previous insult about another female reporter as “‘ugly, both inside and out’” (New York Times White Housecorrespondent Katie Rogers) on November 26 and still another female journalist as “piggy“ (Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey) on November 14 is not going to endear him to many female voters in the Congressional midterms in 2026.

Trump’s blatant misogyny could greatly hurt the Republican Party downstream in both red and blue states, which will make ugly political theater in Democratic televised attack ads regardless of any GOP success in “affordability.” After all, according to the 2020 census, females now make up 50.9% of the total U.S. population.”

I can almost guarantee you that the Democratic Party will use Trump’s name-calling against him in insulting these three White House correspondents. Teflon Don will lose that gender battle.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, who ambushed and murdered Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and critically wounded Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, on Thanksgiving Eve, either self-radicalized to the Taliban’s fanatical version of Sunni Islam or has a serious mental illness.

However, I strongly suspect that Lakanwal self-radicalized or was radicalized by other extreme Muslims since 2021, AND also has a genuine mental illness. What possibly worries me is that he might be part of a dangerous domestic terrorist organization with non-traceable sleeper cells across the U.S., hell-bent on killing Americans. I sincerely hope not.

I think that one reason Lakanwal self-radicalized or was radicalized was that he gradually started to hate much of American society soon after his arrival in the U.S. This could have been caused by such political or religious reasons as freedom of religion, speech, secularism, and other alien aspects of American society. Other reasons, which are increasingly common in the West and not tolerated in Afghanistan, might include homosexual marriage, widespread abortion, transvestites, legalized prostitution (Nevada), school shootings, transgendered athletes, rampant urban crime, pornography, illegal drug abuse, et al.

In plain words, he quickly encountered a world turned upside down compared to his native “village in the province of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan.” I have occasionally listened to similar complaints about the differences between our society and Afghanistan and the Middle East from Uber drivers and other immigrants since the mid-1990s. The cultural differences are stark.

Instead of becoming a law-abiding and grateful American, Lakanwal became a fanatical fundamentalist Islamic “martyr” dedicated to violence, who would never betray his soul to the “Great Satan” despite having a wife and five children living in Bellingham, Washington.

Hopefully, Lakanwal, who murdered Sarah Beckstrom in an act of femicide, was a lone-wolf Muslim fanatic. His fanaticism was self-evident after he shouted “‘Allahu Akbar’” — “God is great” — the Muslim phrase commonly yelled by Islamic extremists carrying out terror attacks — in the aftermath of brutally killing Beckstrom and critically wounding Wolfe.

