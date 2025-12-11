Alumni Fellowship Supports Brain Cancer Study at Fralin Institute

As an undergraduate, Nicole DeFoor was introduced to the scientific process while studying sociolinguistics with Abby Walker in Virginia Tech’s Speech Lab.

She moved into experimental neuroscience and cancer biology in the lab of the late J. Michael Bowers, the first faculty member in the School of Neuroscience, and as a research technician with the school’s Alicia Pickrell, associate professor and director of graduate studies.

DeFoor recently was chosen as the 2025-26 recipient of a Zeta Beta Tau Graduate Fellowship, which will support her continued scientific journey as she studies glioblastoma, the deadliest form of brain cancer.

“I developed a deep appreciation for the scientific process through my linguistics research, but I discovered my true interest in translatable molecular biology in those latter experiences,” said DeFoor, who is in her third year of the Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health Graduate Program.

Near the end of her work in the Pickrell lab, DeFoor was invited to deliver a presentation at a national conference that included academic researchers, clinicians, and patients. “This was the first time I saw the direct impact that my work in biomedical research could have on affected individuals and their families,” she said. “Attending that conference solidified what had previously been a budding interest in my commitment to making science accessible to all.”

DeFoor now works in Jennifer Munson’s lab at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. Munson, who is also director of the institute’s Cancer Research Center — Roanoke, studies the tumor microenvironment in cancers, including glioblastoma, and the emerging area of fluid flow.

DeFoor’s dissertation research examines the role of fluid flow in glioma progression, invasion, and signaling.

One reason glioblastoma is so deadly is that the cells spread deep into the brain, making them more difficult to identify and treat. DeFoor is investigating new treatments that target patient-specific biomarkers. Her research draws from cell lines developed in Munson’s lab through a collaboration with Mark Witcher, a Carilion Clinic neurosurgeon.

She wants to learn more about how a specific cell signal, the CXCL12 chemical and its CXCR4 receptor, helps tumor cells spread as they move through tissue.

“Her work explores how the application of interstitial fluid flow, a universal force in the normal and diseased brain, impacts this signaling cascade,” said Munson, who is also a professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics in the College of Engineering. She said the findings could have applications beyond glioblastoma and inform diagnostic and treatment development for other types of cancer.

This is the second gift funded by a fellowship established by Virginia Tech Zeta Beta Tau alumni. The fraternity members, most of whom attended school together in the ’70s, fund a fellowship to support graduate students conducting research at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.

The fellowship honors and memorializes friends and family of the Delta Xi chapter. “We take Tech’s motto Ut Prosim (That I May Serve) to heart,” member Greg Metcalf ’77 said when they first embarked on the project.

DeFoor shares that dedication to service. She is also the outreach coordinator in Munson’s lab, where she works to inspire young learners, encourage older students to explore science careers, mentor undergraduates, and promote science-informed policymaking that benefits communities. “She believes that our findings and research should be accessible, and she has a commitment to doing this while pursuing an advanced degree,” Munson said.

The Zeta Beta Tau fellowship will support DeFoor’s research, publications, and other expenses on her way toward a future in science. “Ultimately, my goal is to advance meaningful scientific progress, strengthen public trust in science, and encourage the next generation of researchers to carry that work forward,” DeFoor said.

By Leigh Anne Kelley