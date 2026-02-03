Laura Carini Confirmed as Roanoke City Attorney

Following an extensive national search, the City of Roanoke has appointed Laura M. Carini to the role of City Attorney, effective March 1, 2026.

Ms. Carini, who joined the Roanoke City Attorney’s office in 2012 and has served as Deputy City Attorney since 2024, is a seasoned municipal attorney with expertise in Virginia municipal law, governance, litigation, economic development, procurement, public administration, and community initiatives. Her previous work to advance economic development objectives, and her proven success in safeguarding the City’s interests, made her the ideal candidate to take over as Roanoke’s chief legal counsel.

“Laura has consistently provided us with strategic advice and delivered comprehensive, forward thinking legal counsel,” said Mayor Joseph Cobb. “She will position the Star City as a conduit for ongoing growth in her new role.”

Ms. Carini, a graduate of the William and Mary School of Law and the University of Virginia, recently completed the Certificate in Leadership Training for New and Aspiring Virginia Local Government Chief Legal Counsel.

Completion of the two-year course of study certifies that she possesses the legal, management, and leadership skill sets necessary for success as a city attorney.

She replaces retiring City Attorney Timothy Spencer, who served as Roanoke’s chief legal counsel for six years and as Senior Assistant City Attorney for more than 16 years.