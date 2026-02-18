VA Tech Generates $4.7 Billion in Economic Impact Across Virginia, New Report Shows

Virginia Tech generated $4.7 billion in statewide economic impact in fiscal year 2025, supporting 35,519 full-time equivalent jobs and producing $316.9 million in tax revenue, according to a new report commissioned by the Virginia Tech Foundation.

President Tim Sands highlighted the findings during his annual State of the University Address on Wednesday, describing Virginia Tech’s expanding role in strengthening communities across the commonwealth.

“This analysis demonstrates that our investments in education, research, and outreach translate into jobs, tax revenue, innovation, and long-term prosperity for Virginia,” he said. “We are delivering on our responsibility to generate impact and to ensure that our work strengthens the communities we call home.”

Of the $4.7 billion statewide total, the university directly contributes $1.6 billion in economic impact through salaries, capital projects, and research. An additional $3.1 billion represents indirect and induced economic activity generated from university-related spending that circulated through businesses and households across Virginia.