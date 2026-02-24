Carilion Clinic Foundation Establishes Children’s Miracle Network Endowed Chair in Pediatric Medicine

In partnership with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) of Southwest Virginia, the Carilion Clinic Foundation has announced Carilion’s first endowed chair.

Funded through a $1 million endowment from CMN, the CMN Endowed Chair in Pediatric Medicine will honor Dr. Andrew Herman for his leadership and lasting impact on pediatric medicine at Carilion Clinic.

“The CMN Chair in Pediatric Medicine represents an extraordinary investment in the future of pediatric care,” said Tony Seupaul, Carilion Clinic’s Chief Physician Executive and President of Carilion Clinic Physicians. “It honors Dr. Herman’s exceptional work while also ensuring continued excellence in caring for children and families throughout our region.”

Dr. Herman, Chair of Pediatrics, joined Carilion in June after serving as vice president and chief medical officer for Levine Children’s Hospital and Jeff Gordon Children’s Center at Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C. Here he has worked to strengthen academic partnerships, expand access to care with the opening of pediatric clinics in Rocky Mount and Lexington, and grow specialty care in nephrology, cardiology, oncology, and hospital-based care.

In addition to his role at Carilion, he serves as professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics for the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

“Endowed chairs signal long-term investment in excellence, and Dr. Herman exemplifies that standard,” said Lee Learman, Dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. “As both department chair and professor, he is strengthening the bridge between clinical care, medical education, research, and innovation. His leadership will help inspire the next generation of pediatric physicians while fostering meaningful research to directly improve the health of the communities we serve.”

The endowed chair, a distinguished position within Carilion’s Department of Pediatrics, will provide sustained, long-term support and enhance the department’s ability to advance pediatric research, education, clinical excellence, and innovation in care delivery. It is expected to pave the way for the creation of future philanthropically funded endowed chairs at Carilion.

“This endowment allows us to invest in our clinicians and staff and elevate the care we provide to children across Southwest Virginia by strengthening specialty depth through advanced training, expanding original research and quality improvement initiatives, and fostering innovation in pediatric medicine,” said Dr. Herman.

CMN is a non-profit organization that raises funds to support pediatric programs across North America. Carilion’s pediatric program is the beneficiary of CMN fundraising in Southwest Virginia.

“The creation of the endowed chair reflects both Dr. Herman’s leadership and the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to helping kids receive the best possible care close to home,” said Macy Ware, CMN Program Director for Carilion. “We are proud to support pediatric medicine today and for generations to come.”

The CMN Endowed Chair in Pediatric Medicine is held within the Carilion Clinic Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to receiving, managing, and stewarding charitable gifts on behalf of Carilion.